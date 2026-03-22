Indian refiners willing to purchase Iranian energy after US waiver

The US issued a 30-day temporary waiver for the purchase of crude oil and petroleum products from Iran loaded on vessels by March 20, according to an order issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the US Treasury Department. The waiver expires on April 19.

“We can definitely buy Iranian oil, but the final decision depends on economics. We await clarity on payment mechanisms,” said one of the executives on condition of anonymity. Lifting energy from Iran remains advantageous for Indian refineries on account of shorter freight time, the second executive said.

India last purchased crude oil from Iran in 2019. Energy purchases from Iran were halted by Indian refiners thereafter to avoid violating US sanctions. At its peak, Iranian crude accounted for approximately 11.5 per cent of India’s total crude oil imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

“Historically, India was a major buyer of Iranian crude, importing significant volumes of Iranian Light and Heavy grades due to strong refinery compatibility and favourable commercial terms. Following sanctions tightening in 2018, imports ceased from May 2019, with volumes replaced by Middle Eastern, US and other grades,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst at Kpler.

The US waiver on petroleum products from Iran comes amid turmoil in global energy markets as the war enters its fourth week on Monday. Energy prices have shot up sharply as the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime chokepoint through which 20 per cent of global crude oil is shipped, remains blocked by Iran. India’s crude oil basket has climbed to $117 a barrel in March so far, compared to $69 per barrel last month.

Backing the move, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said approximately 140 million barrels of oil would be brought to global markets by temporarily unlocking existing supply of Iranian crude oil for the world.

“Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorisation permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea. At present, sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap,” said Bessent in a post on X.

The waiver on Iranian oil is similar to the US waiver on Russian oil, which allowed countries, including India, to purchase even sanctioned oil from Moscow. The waiver for Russian oil was issued on March 12 and expires on April 11.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Sunday that Indian companies are facing disruptions ranging from shipment delays to shortages of key raw materials due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"Indian companies are experiencing downstream effects, from shipment delays to constraints in key energy inputs, as well as emerging shortages in essential raw materials and intermediates across several sectors that rely heavily on timely cross-border flows," said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

As the conflict in West Asia shows no signs of de-escalation, Iran has allowed Japanese ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz. India also remains in talks with Tehran for safe passage of its vessels as New Delhi sources around 40 per cent of its crude oil imports, and 90 per cent of LPG and roughly 50 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports via the strategic waterway.