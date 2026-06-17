Indian steelmakers face near-term pressure from weak prices, rising costs

Domestic HRC prices are now at around a 7 per cent discount to China import parity, which implies there isn’t much downside. But in the near term, domestic steel demand may face some monsoon-related weakness and high inventory. Price weakness persisted into June, with spot HRC and primary rebar prices down, but stainless steel was up 4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in May.

In May, steel prices rose in China and the US, while European and Indian prices were soft. China’s crude steel production has been contracting for the last 12 months. In May, Australian iron ore prices increased 2 per cent MoM and 12 per cent YoY. In the domestic market, NMDC also implemented its fifth price hike since January, raising lump and fine ore prices by Rs 200 per tonne and Rs 150 per tonne, respectively. By June, NMDC blended prices were up 20 per cent over March.

Australian coking coal prices are up 3 per cent MoM and 24 per cent YoY due to supply disruptions after a mine accident in China took 60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) off the table. South African non-coking coal prices are up 21 per cent YoY.

Assuming domestic structural factors remain bullish, margins for Indian steelmakers should improve QoQ, as trade price hikes in Q4FY26 transmit with a lag, offsetting higher ore and coal costs. In May, spot primary rebar prices corrected Rs 7,000 per tonne, or 11 per cent, from April peaks. Domestic HRC prices have corrected by Rs 1,600 per tonne, or 2-3 per cent. On average, rebar post-correction is flat QoQ, while HRC prices are up 9 per cent QoQ in Q1FY27.

Domestic demand saw 8-9 per cent volume growth YoY in May 2026 and similar 8-9 per cent volume growth in the year to date in CY26. This follows 7.6 per cent YoY volume growth in FY26 after four successive years of double-digit volume growth. Exports rose 30 per cent YoY, on a weak base, to 0.5 million tonnes, but were outpaced by imports of 0.7 million tonnes in May 2026. It is believed much of the imports were discounted distress sales of cargo originally headed to the Middle East.

Domestic capacity utilisation may stay above 90 per cent. If demand compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stays at a conservative 7 per cent, demand will outrun capacity additions over the next 2-3 financial years. Easing Middle East tensions could mean lower freight rates and supply from Australia may ramp up to keep global iron ore prices stable. China coking coal supply is also expected to recover and ramp up by the end of Q2FY27.

In April, global crude steel production was down 2 per cent YoY and 4 per cent MoM to 153.4 million tonnes. China’s crude steel production fell to 83.6 million tonnes, down 3 per cent YoY and 4 per cent MoM, the 12th consecutive month of contraction. Production across the rest of the world (RoW) was 69.8 million tonnes, down 1 per cent YoY and 5 per cent MoM. China’s steel exports declined 9 per cent YoY to 9.5 million tonnes in April.

Domestic crude steel production in India was up 5.8 per cent YoY to 14.1 million tonnes, but down 10 per cent MoM. India’s finished steel production was 13 million tonnes, up 3.4 per cent YoY, and finished steel consumption was 13 million tonnes, up 8.1 per cent YoY.

Domestic coal prices are also up on uncertainties around supply. Prolonged China supply disruption after the accident, a mining explosion in Shanxi province, could push demand towards Australia’s coking coal exports. Every $10 per tonne increase in coking coal prices creates about $7-9 per tonne of negative operating profit impact for integrated Indian steelmakers.