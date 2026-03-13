India's forex reserves fall $11.7 bn to $716.8 bn on drop in foreign assets

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $11.7 billion to $716.8 billion during the week ended March 6, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The total reserves contracted due to a fall in foreign currency assets, which decreased by $9.88 billion during the reported week. Gold reserves also fell by $1.61 billion to $130.02 billion during the same period.

A week prior to this, the reserves had hit a record high of $728.5 billion.

In the current financial year so far, foreign currency assets have fallen by $2 billion, whereas gold reserves rose by $52 billion during the same period. Gold prices have surged by 63.2 per cent in the current financial year so far.

Foreign currency assets expressed in dollar terms reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation in non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound sterling, and yen, held as part of the foreign exchange reserves.

“From the last couple of years, all central banks are slowly accumulating gold. India has been increasing it over the period of one year. The increase in gold in foreign exchange reserves in gold form reflects both the surge in prices as well as gradual buying of gold in tonnage form,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank

Experts said that reserves fell during the reported week on the back of dollar selling and revaluation loss.

“This week was net dollar selling. Their net sale was $6.1 billion during the week and the remainder is the revaluation loss. Revaluation loss is a reflection of dollar strength and the rise in US yields,” said Gupta.

During the reporting week, the rupee fell by 0.84 per cent owing to the rise in crude oil prices because of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region. In addition, gold prices fell by 2.03 per cent during the same period.

During the reported week, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $146 million to $18.72 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF was also down by $45 million to $4.8 billion during the same period.