Industry seeks faster disposal of high-value GST disputes, deadline relief

Under the GST appellate framework, taxpayers are required to make pre-deposits while filing appeals. Industry representatives have told the government that expediting high-value cases would help businesses gain clarity on their tax positions and facilitate the release of funds locked in litigation.

The demand comes at a time when the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) has become operational across the country, with multiple benches now functional to hear the estimated 4-5 lakh pending appeals awaiting adjudication. Industry associations have suggested that the availability of enough tribunal benches presents an opportunity to clear legacy cases more efficiently and promptly. According to official data, nearly 12,000 appeals have been filed on the GSTAT portal so far.

Stakeholders have also sought relief measures for smaller taxpayers. Among the suggestions is a fresh GST amnesty scheme that would waive interest and penalties in specified cases, particularly where tax dues have already been discharged. Industry representatives argue that such a measure would reduce litigation and ease the compliance burden on small businesses.

Separately, tax professionals have called for an extension of the June 30 deadline for filing appeals relating to GSTAT backlog cases. As per the current framework, appeals arising from orders communicated before April 1, 2026, are required to be filed by June 30, 2026.

According to Shivam Mehta, partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, taxpayers are still grappling with the extensive documentation requirements associated with filing appeals before the tribunal.

“The documentation requirements are detailed and many taxpayers are still in the process of understanding and collating the necessary records. Given the volume of pending cases and the relatively short time available, the government should consider extending the June 30 deadline,” Mehta said.

Industry representatives contend that additional time would help taxpayers file complete and accurate appeals, reducing procedural defects and facilitating smoother disposal of cases.

In addition, according to experts, there have been several cases where taxpayers could not file appeals within the prescribed timelines, particularly in the early GST years when notices were often uploaded on the portal without proper intimation. “Given these genuine challenges and no scope for condonation by appellate forums, the government may consider a one-time amnesty scheme to enable filing of such time-barred appeals, providing much-needed relief and a fair opportunity to taxpayers,” added Mehta.

According to Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India, in the current uncertain geopolitical environment, to optimise revenue collection, the government should prioritise resolving high-value disputes currently pending before tribunals by way of fast-tracking cases with significant recovery potential. Concurrently, to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and unclog the judicial mechanism, introducing a targeted amnesty scheme is highly recommended.