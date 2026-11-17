Industry bodies have called for a dedicated financing framework for manufacturing, targeted incentives for advanced technologies and a National Enterprise Graduation Mission for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their recommendations for the Union Budget 2027-28.

Representatives of industry bodies, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday ahead of Budget 2027-28.

FICCI has called for a dedicated development finance institution (DFI) for manufacturing, estimating that more than ₹100 trillion in incremental credit would be required over the next decade to raise manufacturing’s share in gross domestic product (GDP) to 25 per cent. It said borrowing costs in India were 400-500 basis points higher than in countries such as China and South Korea, making access to long-term, competitively priced finance difficult for capital-intensive projects.

The proposed DFI would provide long-tenor finance to mid-sized manufacturers in sectors such as batteries, semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence and advanced materials. FICCI has also sought a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme to build domestic capacity in 36 priority products and segments across 10 foundational sectors, which together account for nearly 36 per cent of India’s non-petroleum imports.

It has separately proposed a ₹12,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery components, including cathode and anode materials, electrolytes and separators, citing a 35-50 per cent cost disadvantage faced by domestic manufacturers compared with Chinese imports.

ASSOCHAM has sought a dedicated PLI scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors and precision components, along with stronger support for existing schemes covering speciality steel, textiles, white goods, batteries and solar modules. It has also called for the restoration of weighted tax deductions for research and development (R&D), noting that India’s R&D expenditure remains below 1 per cent of GDP.

To promote electric freight vehicles, ASSOCHAM has proposed a 3 per cent interest subvention for MSME fleet owners, longer loan tenures of seven to eight years, and financing and registration of electric vehicles without batteries. Freight transport accounts for 22-25 per cent of the country’s oil consumption, it said.

CII has called for targeted, time-bound tax incentives, including accelerated depreciation on new plant and machinery, higher weighted deductions for incremental R&D spending and corporate tax benefits for companies generating additional net employment, with employment verified through Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation records. It has also sought time-bound disposal of nearly five lakh pending first appeals and faster release of legitimate tax refunds.

For MSMEs, FISME has proposed a National Enterprise Graduation Mission to help informal businesses enter the formal economy and enable existing formal enterprises to expand from micro to small, small to medium and eventually into globally competitive businesses.

The proposal includes a five-year compliance window under which regulatory obligations would increase progressively with an enterprise’s size and risk. FISME has also sought a three-year transition period for businesses crossing MSME classification thresholds to prevent a sudden increase in compliance requirements.

To improve access to credit, it has proposed an Enterprise Guarantee Passport under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). The digital platform would allow MSMEs to submit business, banking, goods and services tax (GST) and project details through a common window, enabling participating banks and non-banking financial companies to compete to finance eligible proposals.

FISME has also called for ready-built, leasable factory spaces in industrial clusters to help expanding MSMEs avoid the high upfront costs of land, construction and approvals. It has proposed a platform to enable financing against confirmed export orders and receivables.