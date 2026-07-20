Industry urges Centre to allow depreciation benefit on imported machinery

In their representation, they have argued that when such machinery is eventually sold or cleared for domestic use after years of operation, customs duty should be levied on its reduced value after accounting for wear and tear, rather than on its original import value.

The industry bodies have also sought eligibility under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme, which refunds taxes and duties that remain built into the cost of exported goods and are not refunded through any other mechanism. They have contended that, since MOOWR is only a duty-deferment mechanism and not a duty-exemption scheme, units operating under it should not be denied RoDTEP benefits.

According to Suresh Nair, partner at EY, the demand for depreciation benefits is both logical and equitable, as it aligns customs valuation with the commercial reality that machinery loses value over time. Levying duty on the depreciated value would also remove a key disincentive for manufacturers using the MOOWR scheme, he said.

On RoDTEP, Nair said exporters continue to incur embedded taxes in the value chain despite operating under MOOWR, and denying remission merely because goods are manufactured in bonded warehouses runs contrary to the objective of improving export competitiveness.

Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said the industry's demands are rooted not only in commercial considerations but also in principles of legal consistency. "The MOOWR scheme is fundamentally a duty-deferment mechanism and not a duty-exemption scheme. Consequently, levying customs duty on the original import value when used capital goods are eventually cleared, without accounting for depreciation, ignores the commercial reality of diminished asset value and may result in an arbitrary tax incidence," he said.