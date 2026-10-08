Thursday, October 08, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Inflation pressures broaden as 37% of CPI basket rises above 4%: RBI

Inflation pressures broaden as 37% of CPI basket rises above 4%: RBI

RBI's October Monetary Policy Report flags widening price pressures across goods and services, with food and fuel inflation adding to concerns over second-round effects

inflation

The increase suggests that the recent rise in headline inflation is no longer confined to a few components of the consumer price index (CPI) basket

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflationary pressures are broadening across the consumption basket, with the weighted share of goods priced above the central bank’s 4 per cent target surging from 23 per cent in April to nearly 37 per cent in August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its October Monetary Policy Report.
 
This suggests that the recent rise in headline inflation is not confined to a few components of the consumer price index (CPI) basket. The RBI said the inflation distribution across the basket pointed to a progressive broadening of price pressures.
 
The central bank’s diffusion index divides CPI items into four categories: Inflation below 2 per cent, between 2 and 4 per cent, between 4 and 6 per cent, and above 6 per cent. An increase in the share of items in the higher-inflation categories, along with a rise in headline inflation, indicates that price pressures are becoming more broad-based and generalised, the report said.
 
 
The broadening comes alongside a pickup in headline and underlying inflation. CPI inflation rose to 4.8 per cent in August from 4.5 per cent in July, while inflation excluding food and fuel increased to 4.2 per cent from 3.9 per cent. Core inflation excluding precious metals rose to 2.9 per cent from 2.7 per cent in July. The report noted that services inflation also increased in August, indicating a wider spread of price pressures.
 
Food was an important reason for the price increase. Food and beverages inflation rose to 5.9 per cent in August, with animal protein and spices among the major contributors to the increase since April. The RBI said nearly 48 per cent of the 200-basis-point increase in food inflation between April and August was accounted for by animal protein and spices.

Also Read

Anup Bagchi

HDFC Bank's Anup Bagchi set to become India's highest-paid bank CEO

Bank deposits join CAS: What you may see, what may still be missing

Bank deposits join CAS: What you may see, what may still be missing

Inflation, CPI

Is India's inflation problem spreading beyond food and fuel prices?

personal loan online

RBI rate cycle: How much did borrowers and savers actually benefit?

India, market, Indian market, inflation

Households turn wary on prices as consumer confidence slips: RBI surveys

 
The report also flagged risks from a deficient southwest monsoon and El Niño conditions. At the same time, global energy prices have added to domestic inflation pressures. CPI fuel inflation rose to 5.2 per cent in August from 0.4 per cent in April, partly reflecting the pass-through of higher global crude prices.
 
The broadening of inflation has become a key consideration for monetary policy. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent and shifted its stance to calibrated tightening, citing a less benign inflation outlook. The RBI raised its FY27 inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent from 5 per cent earlier.
 
The RBI has indicated that monetary policy is aimed not only at the immediate supply shock but also at preventing its second-round effects from becoming entrenched in inflation expectations and companies’ pricing behaviour. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the extent and duration of the rate-hike cycle would depend on the extent to which price pressures broaden and second-round effects emerge.
 
The latest diffusion data therefore provides another measure of the inflation challenge before the central bank, which has to assess whether the recent rise in prices remains concentrated in food and energy or starts feeding into a wider set of goods and services.
 

More From This Section

GST

GST Council widens input tax credit scope, eases refund rules for firms

oil refinery, oil

Domestic refiners shun costly Russian oil as West Asia flows recover

trade

India, 13 nations call for global action to curb excess industrial capacity

inflation

India inflation likely rose to 5.4% in Sep on food, energy costs: Poll

capital expenditure, capex

CPSEs achieve 51% of FY27 capital expenditure target in first half

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian Inflation CPI Inflation MPC CPI

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 5:30 PM IST