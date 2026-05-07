Informal economy diverges: Haryana surges, Gujarat slips on key metrics

An analysis of India’s informal non-agricultural economy between 2023–24 and 2025 shows widening disparities across states, with states such as Haryana emerging as leaders in employment, scale, and productivity, while others, including Gujarat and Odisha, witnessed contraction in one or more of these indicators.

The analysis, based on the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for 2023–24 and 2025, shows that among major states employing more than 2 million workers, Haryana stands out most sharply. It added nearly 0.71 million workers — a growth of 29.8 per cent — between 2023–24 and 2025.

Uttar Pradesh, which anchors the informal workforce nationally with 18.6 million workers in 2025, grew employment by 16 per cent and added the largest absolute number of jobs of any state during the reference period at 2.56 million. Jharkhand (19.4 per cent), Rajasthan (15.3 per cent), and West Bengal (10.4 per cent) also posted strong employment gains, with West Bengal’s 13.3 million workers making it the second-largest informal employer in the country in 2025.

On the other hand, Gujarat, which had 9.2 million informal workers in 2023–24, saw that number fall to 8 million — a drop of 12.6 per cent, the steepest decline among large states. Maharashtra, the third-largest informal employer, shed workers too, falling 3.7 per cent to 11.7 million. Kerala (-4.95 per cent) and Odisha (-3.04 per cent) also contracted.

Additionally, among major states having more than 1 million establishments, Haryana posted the sharpest expansion in establishments, growing 21.8 per cent at more than double the national average of 7.97 per cent. Jharkhand (19.6 per cent), Rajasthan (18.3 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (16.6 per cent) also significantly outpaced the country.

On the other end of the spectrum, not every state is keeping pace. Gujarat — among the largest contributors to informal establishments nationally — saw its count fall 5.7 per cent, from 4.65 million to 4.38 million. Odisha shed 7.6 per cent of its establishments. Himachal Pradesh (-0.59 per cent) and Chandigarh (-25 per cent) recorded declines as well.

When it comes to worker productivity, measured as Gross Value Added (GVA) per worker, the geography of winners shifts considerably. Uttarakhand saw the steepest rise among major states, with GVA per worker climbing 29 per cent to ₹2.09 lakh from ₹1.62 lakh.

Delhi’s informal workers are among the most productive in the country, generating₹2.49 lakh per worker annually, a jump of nearly 22 per cent over 2023–24. Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest growth rate of all states at 36.5 per cent, though from a smaller base.

The contrast with the employment-heavy states is stark. West Bengal, with 1.33 crore informal workers, generates only ₹1.18 lakh per worker, well below the national average of ₹1.57 lakh. Bihar’s 63 lakh workers produce₹1.30 lakh each. Uttar Pradesh, for all its scale, sits at ₹1.26 lakh per worker, trailing the national average despite being the country’s largest informal employer by a wide margin.

Among these states, Gujarat recorded a GVA decline of 12.3 per cent, making it the only state to register a decline across all three dimensions. In addition, Odisha registered a decline across scale and employment.