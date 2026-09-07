Interest limited, govt to review ₹25,000-crore export promotion schemes

The mission was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her February 2025 Budget speech after the US administration announced an investigation into Washington’s trade deficit in January that year and signalled tariffs or other measures to remedy it.

The two high-demand schemes that are part of the mission — relief on interest for meeting exporters’ working capital needs and market access support, have existed for nearly a decade before they were subsumed into the mission.

Their longer presence has made exporters more familiar with the application process, said a government official, one of the three persons quoted above. They spoke on condition of not being named.

“We are looking at all measures to ensure better uptake. Our priority is to ensure the success of the EPM,” said the official. An industry executive said export promotion bodies have shared their recommendations with the government.

The government cleared the mission in November last year and it was formally rolled out in February this year for a period of five years ending FY31.

Since February, nearly 10,000 exporters have applied for “interest subvention for shipment credit” and around 1,000 for market access support, according to an official document reviewed by Business Standard.

In contrast, another element of the mission, a collateral-free credit support scheme received fewer than 150 applications, while another intervention providing financial support to exporters for international testing, inspection, certification and other conformity requirements has attracted barely 100 applicants in the past six months.

Other schemes such as credit assistance for ecommerce exporters, support for emerging export opportunities, integrated support for trade intelligence and facilitation (INSIGHT) and facilitating logistics, overseas, warehousing & fulfilment (FLOW) have also elicited limited interest.

The government is relying on export promotion councils to improve awareness, particularly among smaller exporters, the official quoted above said.

But exporters are of the view that some of the interventions have been designed in a manner that limits their utilisation.

For instance, the scheme supporting international compliance currently covers only a limited number of certifications issued since February, an exporter said, requesting anonymity.

“The industry is taking time to absorb the schemes, but since the schemes are beneficial, there should be a take-off in the next six months,” said Ajay Sahai, director general, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Emails sent to the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance on September 2 remained unanswered till press time.

Exporters have asked the government to add at least 150 more certifications to the list. Besides, competition from state-level schemes also limits demand for some EPM interventions.

For instance, Arunachal Pradesh runs a parallel logistics support scheme similar to an intervention under the EPM framework that aims to offset the geographical disadvantages and inland connectivity gaps faced by exporters in hinterland states.

While the state provides a subsidy of 50 per cent of transportation and logistics costs, capped at ₹5 lakh per exporter per financial year, the corresponding EPM intervention provides a 30 per cent subsidy, with a higher cap of ₹20 lakh.

“So the exporter’s first choice is the state government scheme. Once the limit is exhausted there, only then the exporter picks EPM,” said another industry representative.

On the other hand, the collateral-free credit scheme under EPM could see better uptake in the coming months following the end of the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which provided similar support, said an industry representative, who did not wish to be named.

“ECLGS was effectively competing with the collateral-free support under EPM. Now that it has ended, we should see a pickup in demand for the EPM scheme,” said a second exporter, who also requested not to be named.

The ECLGS launched in May, which the government terminated after issuing guarantees worth ₹2.55 trillion, allowed borrowers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to access collateral-free credit of up to 20 per cent of their peak working capital utilised during January-March, subject to a limit of ₹100 crore.

Under the EPM’s collateral-free credit support, micro and small enterprises can avail export credit of up to ₹10 crore with guarantee coverage of 85 per cent, while medium enterprises are eligible for the same loan amount with guarantee coverage of 65 per cent.

The government likely spent around ₹2,250 crore on EPM in FY26, and aims to spend ₹3,710 crore in the current financial year, the document shows. Meanwhile, in the Budget for 2026-27, the outlay for EPM is estimated at ₹2,300 crore for the current financial year.

The government ran an interest equalisation scheme and a market access initiative as individual schemes for nearly a decade until FY25, with annual expenditure in the range of ₹1,600-3,700 crore and ₹140-325 crore, respectively, in the final five years.