Interim VB-G RAM G funds fall short of 125-day job promise: Analysis

The Centre’s interim allocation of Rs 95,692 crore, released a few weeks ago under the newly introduced Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VBGRAMG), which will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme from July 1, will not support even half of the proposed 125-day job entitlement in any major state, according to an analysis by civil society groups.

“Our analysis of the proposed interim allocation shows that, for every active job card, the number of person-days that can be generated under the proposed interim allocation falls dramatically short of the promised 125 days. In fact, in several states, the allocation would finance barely one-fifth of the claimed 125-day guarantee,” Nikhil Dey, member of the MGNREGA Sangharsh Morcha, said at a press conference.

He said that, as per the analysis, the current interim allocation under VBGRAMG would generate only about 71 person-days of work per active job card in Andhra Pradesh. Chhattisgarh's allocation would support about 65 days of work per job card, while Bihar's would cover only around 52 person-days of work against the promised 125 days.

To bridge this gap and provide the full 125-day guarantee, Andhra Pradesh would need nearly Rs 9,901 crore in additional funds, Bihar around Rs 15,939 crore, and Chhattisgarh about Rs 5,143 crore, according to the analysis.

Maharashtra would require an additional Rs 31,013 crore, Tamil Nadu around Rs 27,000 crore and Uttar Pradesh around Rs 28,000 crore to meet the VBGRAMG commitment of statutory employment.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, under the interim allocation for VBGRAMG, Uttar Pradesh has been allotted the highest sum of Rs 9,721.48 crore, followed by West Bengal at Rs 8,508 crore, Tamil Nadu at Rs 7,585.49 crore, Rajasthan at Rs 7,581.87 crore, Andhra Pradesh at Rs 7,707.21 crore and Bihar at Rs 6,715.83 crore. The total allocation for states stands at Rs 92,550.17 crore, while Union Territories have been allocated Rs 1,291.52 crore.

An additional Rs 1,850.62 crore has been earmarked for central administration and social audits, taking the total to Rs 95,692.31 crore.

“VBGRAMG will end the guaranteed work that MGNREGA earlier offered because of its demand-based nature, under which workers had the right to get work within 15 days of demanding it, with a minimum guarantee of 100 days. VBGRAMG, in contrast, is allocation-based, with a 60:40 fund-sharing ratio between the Centre and states. This means that if a state government does not release its share of funds, workers will be affected by a lack of work,” Dey claimed.

The writers are 2026 batch Business Standard-Rahul Khullar interns