Investment tide turns for new Chief Ministers in first quarter of FY27

Data for Q1 FY27 shows that proposed capital outlays in Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal increased more than three-fold compared to Q4 FY26 tallies logged under their outgoing Chief Ministers.

By contrast, Tamil Nadu suffered a steep reversal. After ranking sixth for investment inflows in Q4 FY26, the state recorded a 74.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop in Q1 FY27 — securing just ₹11,237 crore in proposed projects and tumbling to 17th place nationwide.

All four states saw leadership changes during the April–June quarter. Following assembly elections, new governments were sworn in across West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in May. Karnataka also brought in a new administration without going to the polls, with D K Shivakumar replacing Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister on June 3. To be sure, the actual performance of these new leaders in terms of attracting capital would only be fair to judge from Q2 FY27, but the Q1 holds interesting portents.

Assam was the exception to the churn, with Himanta Biswa Sarma returning for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister on May 12. Fresh outlays in the state fell 34.31 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹11,203.78 crore across as many as 58 projects.

Among the states with new leadership, Kerala recorded the largest percentage gain. Fresh investment surged 294.9 per cent to ₹12,032.8 crore across 63 projects, up from ₹3,046.8 crore in Q4 FY26. This lifted the state from 20th to 16th place nationwide, though central government initiatives accounted for the bulk of the total rather than private capital.

Karnataka, which executed an internal Congress leadership transition without going to the polls, recorded the largest gain in absolute terms. Fresh investment jumped 232.5 per cent to ₹83,326.4 crore across 400 projects — up from ₹25,058.6 crore across 319 projects — propelling the state from ninth to third place nationwide. West Bengal also broke into the top ten, climbing from 14th to sixth as proposed outlays rose 199.6 per cent from ₹11,350.3 crore to ₹34,003.7 crore.

Among the states under review, data from investment-monitoring firm Projects Today identifies large individual projects in two. West Bengal’s re-entry into the top ten rests almost entirely on Vikram Solar’s ₹27,000-crore solar ingots, wafers, cells and modules project, which by itself accounts for close to four-fifths of the state’s quarterly tally.

Karnataka’s climb was anchored by the ₹ 16,500-crore Eastern Connectivity Tunnel at Bengaluru International Airport and Jindal Aluminium’s ₹6,000-crore aluminium metallurgical and the downstream processing complex at Vasanthanarsapura.

Investor sentiment, as reflected by the private component of outlays, saw a drastic shift across the two periods with Kerala recording the steepest swing of the group, though on a small base. Private proposals in the state rose to ₹2,363.38 crore from ₹190.73 crore, a jump of more than 1,100 per cent.

Karnataka’s private outlays rose 416.6 per cent to ₹53,935.42 crore across 170 projects, from 67 projects worth ₹10,440.38 crore, taking the private share to 64.73 per cent from 41.66 per cent. It attracted foreign private investment of ₹701 crore across six projects.

West Bengal’s private proposals rose 413.2 per cent to ₹33,090.4 crore from ₹6,447.54 crore, accounting for 97.31 per cent of everything announced in the state, against 56.81 per cent in Q4 and thus formed the most privately-weighted investment profile of any of the six. It drew foreign private proposals too, though a modest ₹70.2 crore across two projects.

Tamil Nadu is the only one of the six where private sentiment moved the other way. Private investment proposals dropped 77.63 per cent to ₹7,143.23 crore across 62 projects, from ₹31,935.37 crore across 58 projects. Foreign private proposals in the state also fell to ₹720 crore from ₹2,080 crore.