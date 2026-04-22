IPL travel economy amid West Asia crisis: Under pressure or holding steady?

The Indian Premier League ( IPL ) has evolved into one of India’s strongest seasonal drivers of air travel demand, triggering spikes in flights and hotel bookings each year.

This year, the IPL season comes amid the challenging backdrop of the West Asia crisis, which has lifted crude prices and added uncertainty to the aviation market. This raises the question: can IPL demand absorb these shocks, or are early signs of stress emerging?

IPL as a travel economy engine

The IPL has emerged as a major demand driver for the travel industry. Overall travel bookings for IPL 2025 season rose 30-35 per cent, up from 20-25 per cent last season, according to EaseMyTrip . Hotels near match venues saw near-full occupancy, especially in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.

Ravi Gosain, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), told Business Standard: "The IPL window creates an essential demand phase which various domestic airlines and hotel businesses experience when flights operate from cities that host the games. The tournament continues to drive travel demand during this current season."

He added that booking data shows strong interlinkages between flights and hotel demand.

Latika Bolar, business head - corporate travel, Ebix Travels, noted that IPL delivers one of the most predictable demand spikes annually. "Flight inventory on key host-city routes gets blocked months in advance, dynamic packaging around match weekends becomes a trend, and yield on these is consistently among the highest we see all year," she told Business Standard.

How airlines and platforms monetise the IPL

Airlines and travel platforms have built targeted strategies around this surge. Online travel agencies track match schedules and push tailored offerings -- including early booking discounts, flexible dates and bundled packages. Airlines deploy dynamic pricing, with fares rising sharply on high-demand routes such as Mumbai-Delhi and Bengaluru-Chennai around match days.

This effectively turns the IPL into a “micro peak season”, similar to festivals or long weekends, supporting higher occupancy and fares.

Gosain highlighted early-season trends, noting that Bengaluru saw a 27 per cent increase in accommodation searches and a 43 per cent rise in flight searches during this year's IPL opener. Yatra reported hotel bookings up 10.7 per cent and flight bookings up 15-20 per cent compared with the same period last season.

He further added that the IPL period showed Delhi-NCR hotels experiencing a 40 per cent booking surge, indicating how match schedules create short-term but intense travel demand clusters.

The West Asia disruption

Despite strong IPL-driven demand, external pressures are rising. A report by global travel data provider OAG shows airline capacity in India dipped 0.2 per cent in April, led by a 7.9 per cent fall in international capacity, while domestic capacity grew 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices -- accounting for 40-50 per cent of airline costs -- have surged past ₹2 lakh per kilolitre.

An assessment by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry found that flights had to be redirected because of increased flying times which extended from two to four hours on some international routes.

Inbound tourist traffic has dropped 15-20 per cent, with losses estimated at ₹18,000 crore. "The IPL domestic traffic shows strong performance but airlines face financial difficulties because their operational costs have increased despite stable passenger demand," Gosain said.

For hotels, the impact is limited so far, with domestic demand offsetting weaker international inflows.

Latika Bolar said, "This season, the West Asia crisis has introduced a variable we had not fully factored in. The Gulf-India corridor, which carries a substantial NRI audience that historically flies in for the IPL, has been softer than expected. Airspace uncertainty, traveller caution, and logistical challenges have impacted that inbound flow."

She added that while some segments are cautious, occupancy in key cities remains firm, with premium inventory tightening and hotels holding rates.

Has IPL-driven demand weakened so far?

So far, demand remains resilient. Flight searches and bookings continue to spike around match days, while hotels report strong occupancy, indicating little demand erosion.

Gosain said the tourism revenue picture remains mixed. "The West Asia crisis affects inbound travel and international connectivity more than it impacts domestic IPL demand which remains stable at this time," he said.

Latika Bolar said domestic demand has held firm, with strong traction from tier-II markets and a rising trend of travellers planning full trips around matches. While the revenue mix has shifted due to weaker international flows, overall momentum remains intact.

"For travel operators with a diversified portfolio, the net impact has been somewhat manageable as compared to those dependent on inbound Gulf traffic," Latika Bolar said.

She added that travellers are increasingly bundling flights, hotels and experiences, treating IPL travel as a short break. "However, inbound international tourism, which the IPL window attracts, particularly from cricket-following markets in the Gulf and others, has seen some drag," she said.

Why this matters

The IPL has become a reliable engine for India’s travel economy, driving predictable demand across aviation and hospitality. However, this travel economy is sensitive to global disruptions such as oil price volatility and geopolitical tensions.

While demand remains strong for now, sustained cost pressures could gradually alter travel behaviour -- making affordability, not demand, the key variable to watch.