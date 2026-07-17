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Home / Economy / News / Iran's Red Sea threat likely to deepen energy supply risks for India

Iran's Red Sea threat likely to deepen energy supply risks for India

A closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could disrupt Saudi crude shipments, forcing India to rely more on alternative suppliers and increasing risks to LPG supplies

crude oil, iran oil

Iran has reportedly asked Yemen's Houthi movement to prepare to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea if the United States (US) strikes Iranian power infrastructure. | Image: Bloomberg

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 8:42 PM IST

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Iran’s reported threat to disrupt shipping through the Red Sea could further strain India’s energy supply chain by disrupting crude supplies from Saudi Arabia, one of the country's largest oil suppliers.
 
According to media reports, Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthi movement to prepare to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, if the United States (US) strikes Iranian power infrastructure.
 
With the Strait of Hormuz closed, Saudi Arabia has been supplying crude through its East-West Crude Oil Pipeline to Red Sea ports for exports. Saudi Arabia was India’s third-largest source of crude oil in June, accounting for over 7 per cent of the country’s total imports during the month.
 
 
“Threat to the Red Sea is a worrying situation. Saudi Arabia has been exporting 55-60 per cent of its capacity through the Red Sea via the East-West pipeline. If this evacuation route is also blocked, countries will have to dip into their inventory but India does not even have sufficient storage. Indian refiners have commercial or operational storage of around 20 days worth of crude oil and products. This could lead to demand curtailment,” said Probal Sen, energy analyst at ICICI Securities.
 
As the West Asia crisis disrupted crude supplies from India’s traditional suppliers, refiners have ramped up imports from Russia, Brazil, Venezuela, Angola and the US.

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In June, India’s imports of Russian crude climbed to a record 2.58 million barrels per day (bpd), accounting for over half of the country’s crude oil imports in the month. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Venezuela were among the other major suppliers, with India importing about 510,000 bpd and 360,000 bpd, respectively.
 
Experts said any disruption to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could pose risks to global energy supplies and force India to further diversify its crude sourcing, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies could face a higher risk of disruption.
 
“India will have to increasingly depend on other sources for crude oil supplies including Russia, Brazil, US and Angola. UAE has also increased production; supplies could be ramped up from there. Closure of the Red Sea will have implications but India could manage the situation through further diversification,” said Nitin Tiwari, vice-president at PhillipCapital.
 
Indian refiners have already reshaped their crude sourcing strategy amid the West Asia crisis, increasing purchases from Russia while stepping up imports from non-traditional suppliers such as Venezuela, Brazil and Angola to offset supply disruptions.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 8:42 PM IST

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