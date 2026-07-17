Iran threatens to shut Bab el-Mandeb: What it means for India and the world

Amid escalating tensions with the United States, Iran has reportedly asked Yemen's Houthi movement to prepare for a possible closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if Washington targets its power infrastructure.

The development has raised fresh concerns over a wider disruption of global shipping routes. Coming at a time when the Strait of Hormuz is already under pressure, any disruption at Bab el-Mandeb could impact global trade, energy supplies and shipping costs, with India among the countries likely to feel the effects.

What is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and where is it located?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints. It is a narrow waterway, about 32 kilometres (20 miles) wide, that serves as the only entry point to the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean.

The strait connects the Red Sea in the northwest with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea in the southeast, linking Asia with Europe through the Suez Canal. It separates Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula from Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa.

Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait important?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a crucial link in one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes connecting Asia, West Asia and Europe. Nearly 10-12 per cent of global trade and around 30 per cent of the world's container traffic passes through this corridor every year. It is also a vital transit route for crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) moving from the Persian Gulf and Asia to Europe and the Americas.

According to Kpler data, around 7.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of petroleum products transited the strait in June, accounting for nearly 7 per cent of global oil production, up from 4.2 million bpd last year. The waterway enables Gulf nations to export crude oil and LNG to Europe through the Suez Canal and Egypt's Suez-Mediterranean (SUMED) pipeline network.

The route has become increasingly important for Saudi Arabia, which has relied more heavily on its Red Sea port of Yanbu to ship crude oil through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. According to Reuters, Riyadh is also considering expanding its crude oil pipeline network to the Red Sea coast.

If both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait become inaccessible, nearly one-fourth of the world's oil and gas supplies could potentially be disrupted, triggering a sharp rise in global energy prices. Without Bab el-Mandeb, ships travelling between Asia and Europe would be forced to bypass the Suez Canal and sail around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. Such diversions can add between 10 and 14 days to voyages, substantially increasing freight rates, fuel costs and insurance premiums.

Why does the Bab el-Mandeb Strait matter to India?

For India, the Red Sea corridor is far more than a distant geopolitical flashpoint. India's trade with Europe relies heavily on maritime routes passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal.

According to government data, around 80 per cent of India's goods trade with Europe, estimated at nearly $14 billion every month, normally moves through the Red Sea. A significant share of Indian exports, including engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, automobiles and manufactured products, is shipped through this route.

The corridor is equally important for imports. Crude oil, LNG and several industrial raw materials destined for India also transit through the Red Sea.

Any prolonged disruption would therefore affect both exporters and importers. Indian exporters could face longer delivery schedules and significantly higher freight costs, also affecting their competitiveness in overseas markets. Importers, meanwhile, may have to bear higher transportation expenses as shipping companies opt for longer routes around Africa.

In the longer term, rising logistics costs could translate into higher prices for fuel and imported consumer goods, while industries dependent on imported raw materials may face increased input costs.

Why is the strait at the centre of the latest crisis?

The latest concerns stem from reports that Iran has asked Yemen's Houthis to prepare for a possible closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the United States expands its military campaign by targeting Iranian power infrastructure.

Has the Red Sea crisis happened before?

Yes. Although no country controls the entire Red Sea, the Houthis control large parts of Yemen's western coastline overlooking the waterway. Since late 2023, they have repeatedly targeted commercial vessels passing through the region.

Several major shipping companies temporarily suspended transit through the region and diverted vessels around southern Africa to avoid security risks. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), traffic through the Suez Canal fell by nearly 50 per cent during the first two months of 2024 compared with the previous year as shipping companies increasingly chose the longer Cape of Good Hope route.

While the Houthis cannot physically block the entire Red Sea, attacks near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait are often enough to force shipping companies to reroute vessels, disrupting supply chains and increasing costs worldwide.