West Asia conflict: Predictable expenses likely to boost EV demand

This crisis is expected to boost electric vehicle (EV) transition, according to a new analysis by Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP). To be sure, EV adoption remains closely tied to fiscal incentives, particularly tax concessions, to maintain cost competitiveness with conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, according to the report.

Global crude oil prices have risen by around 50 per cent to $110 per barrel since the beginning of the Iran war as escalating tensions in West Asia continue to rattle energy traders.

“The ongoing global oil crisis alters the vehicle purchase math as oil consuming conventional vehicles expose consumers and the country to uncertain future petroleum price whereas EVs assure more predictable usage expenses,” the report said, adding that persistently high oil prices increase the operating costs of ICE vehicles, which would typically favour EV adoption.

According to the study, which uses a total cost of ownership framework to assess when EVs can achieve cost parity with ICE vehicles, privately-owned electric cars will remain dependent on tax incentives until 2030. In contrast, electric commercial cars and two-wheelers (E2W) are already approaching competitiveness, allowing for a calibrated tapering of certain concessions.