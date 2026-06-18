Iranian oil may return to India as US-Iran peace boosts Chabahar project

"The removal of sanctions on Iranian crude would be positive for India given the geographical proximity as well as the higher credit period offered historically, if the same terms continue. Iran allows a 60-90-day credit period for India, as against 30 days given by other suppliers," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, ICRA.

A US official disclosed the details of the 14-point agreement, formally known as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is scheduled to be signed at a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19. The agreement includes the removal of sanctions on Iranian petroleum products.

The formal signing will be followed by a 60-day negotiation period during which the two sides will work out the final terms of the agreement.

On Thursday, a senior oil ministry official said Indian refiners' decisions to source crude oil from countries, including Iran, are based on techno-commercial factors. India last purchased crude oil from Iran in 2019. At its peak, Iranian crude accounted for 11.5 per cent of India's total crude oil imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

The deal would also reopen the Strait of Hormuz, restoring energy supplies for India from West Asian suppliers. However, industry executives and experts cautioned that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could take months to normalise despite the breakthrough.

The deal is also expected to revive India's strategic ambitions at Chabahar Port. Around the time that the US sanctions waiver extension was due to expire in April, Business Standard had reported that India had worked out an arrangement to temporarily hand over operations of the port to an Iranian entity.

As part of the seventh clause of the deal, according to reports, the US "undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against Iran in an agreed-upon schedule as part of the final deal". This could mean that India would be able to resume its operations at the port, where it has already invested in creating terminal infrastructure and procuring equipment. Experts, however, said the fragility of the deal could become an issue in the context of stable and continued operations.

"Ordinarily, it would be logical to say that sanctions on India's Chabahar operations would no longer be there. But once the deal becomes operational and Donald Trump's voter base realises that the deal is more favourable for Iran, the political environment could get vitiated and risk the stability of the commitments," said Harsh Pant, vice-president at think tank Observer Research Foundation.

He added that it is not entirely evident at this point whether the deal will stand the test of time.

In 2024, India signed a 10-year long-term deal to run the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at the port, with investment commitments of $370 million. The port was a point of emphasis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the much-discussed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit last September in China.

"India has always believed that strong connectivity does not merely facilitate trade but also opens the doors to trust and development. It is with this vision that we are working on initiatives such as the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. Through these, we can enhance our linkages with Afghanistan and Central Asia," Modi had said.