The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has stayed recovery of ₹8,520 crore in tax demands raised on the Government of Singapore for three assessment years up to 2024-25, citing the tax department’s acceptance of exemption claims in earlier years.

The tax Department has demanded ₹3,345.95 crore for 2022-23, ₹2,057.15 crore for 2023-24 and ₹3,116.96 crore for 2024-25.

The demands stem from denial of exemption on capital gains earned from investments in India under the India-Singapore tax treaty.

The order, which was previously not reported, came on October 23. The stay will remain in force for 180 days from October 23, 2026 or until the disposal of the appeals, whichever is earlier. The matter will be heard next in December.

The dispute centres on Article 22 of the India-Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). It exempts the government of a contracting state from tax in the other state on dividends, interest, and any other income or gains derived from transactions that are not pursuant to the conduct of commercial activities.

The term “government” under the treaty includes the government of Singapore and certain specified entities. It invests in India as part of its global investment activities through its fund manager GIC Private Limited and claimed that its capital gains, dividends and interest income were exempt under the treaty.

The assessing officer accepted the exemption for dividends and interest but denied it for capital gains earned during the three assessment years, holding that the gains arose from commercial activities.

Singapore has been claiming the exemption since assessment year 2010-11. The department accepted the claim in scrutiny assessments for 2010-11 and 2011-12 and while processing returns under Section 143(1) of the income tax law up to 2020-21.

A similar tax demand was made for assessment year 2021-22, but the dispute was resolved in Singapore’s favour under the Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP), under which the competent authorities of the two countries discuss and resolve disputes relating to the interpretation or application of tax treaties.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) later deleted the addition. MAP proceedings for the three years currently under dispute are also underway.

Seeking the stay, Singapore argued that its exemption claim had been consistently accepted in earlier years and that the facts of the present cases were similar to those resolved in its favour under MAP for 2021-22. It also pointed to its status as a sovereign government and said that around 17 per cent of the demand for assessment year 2022-23 had already been recovered through refund adjustment and tax deducted at source.

Singapore also argued that its government, being a sovereign entity, should not be treated as an ordinary taxable person under Indian income-tax law.

The department argued that Singapore should be directed to pay 20 per cent of the outstanding demand.

The tribunal observed that the applicant is a sovereign government with which India has longstanding diplomatic and economic ties, and that it cannot be treated on par with an ordinary taxpayer.

It noted that the exemption claim had been accepted by the department up to 2020-21 and by the competent authorities under MAP for 2021-22, and that MAP proceedings for the disputed years are already under active consideration.

"Thus, upon due consideration of the prima facie case, the balance of convenience, and the fact that the assessee’s applications for resolution of disputes under MAP are under consideration… we are inclined to grant a stay on recovery of demand…," the tribunal said.

The ruling shows that a consistent history of accepted claims, together with a live MAP process, can outweigh routine pre-deposit demands, which should reassure sovereign and government investors, said Amit Kumar Maheshwari, Managing Partner, AKM Global.

It also signals to tax officers that reopening a long-settled treaty position, especially one already resolved under MAP, will face close scrutiny at the recovery stage, he said.

“Other foreign investors should be cautious about relying on it, since the Tribunal gave significant weight to the applicant’s sovereign status,” said Maheshwari.

The Tribunal directed that the appeals for all three assessment years be heard together on December 28. It clarified that its observations were made only in the context of the stay applications and would have no bearing on the final decision on merits.