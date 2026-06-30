Japan backs ACME-IHI Odisha green ammonia project with 25-year subsidy

In a major boost to India's green hydrogen ambitions, the joint venture between ACME Group and Japan's IHI Corporation has secured long-term financial backing from the Government of Japan for its upcoming green ammonia project at Gopalpur in Odisha.

Coming up on 343 acres at the Tata Steel SEZ Industrial Park with an investment of around ₹27,000 crore, the mega plant will produce 405,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. It has been selected under Japan's flagship Contract for Difference (CfD) subsidy programme, which will bridge the cost gap between green and conventional ammonia for various Japanese off-takers over a 25-year period starting September 2030 for the delivery of clean ammonia to Japan.

Under the CfD mechanism, Japan will provide price support for 228,000 tonnes per annum of clean ammonia produced at the Gopalpur facility. The subsidy will bridge the cost difference between green ammonia, produced using renewable energy, and conventional fossil fuel-based ammonia, making imports commercially viable for Japanese buyers.

Sources said the remaining 177,000 tonnes per annum of production capacity from the Gopalpur project has been earmarked under Japan's Long-Term Decarbonised Power Source Auction (LTDA) programme. The LTDA provides long-term procurement assurance for decarbonised fuels used in Japan's electricity generation sector, offering further revenue certainty to the project and strengthening its financial viability.

The approval, granted by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism under the Hydrogen Society Promotion Act, marks one of the most significant international endorsements for an Indian green ammonia project.

The green ammonia plant is expected to commence commercial operations by July 2030. Powered entirely by renewable energy, the facility is designed as a world-scale export hub catering primarily to Japan's growing demand for low-carbon fuels.

Anil Taparia, chief executive officer of ACME Green Molecules Business, said the CfD support will continue for 25 years beginning September 2030, when commercial deliveries from the Odisha project are expected to commence. The approvals significantly enhance the commercial strength of the company's green ammonia portfolio, he said.

"The selection of our Gopalpur JV for the CfD scheme and the approvals will provide long-term revenue visibility across our green ammonia portfolio and materially strengthen the bankability of our projects while supporting the objectives of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Japan's decarbonisation framework," he said.

Located adjacent to Gopalpur Port, the facility will utilise a dedicated utility corridor for seamless pipeline connectivity and global shipping. The facility is being developed to offset more than 0.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Apart from the Gopalpur project, ACME is developing another, much larger green ammonia facility at Paradip in Odisha with an annual production capacity of 800,000 tonnes. The ₹20,000 crore Paradip project is scheduled to be commissioned by 2029 and forms a key component of the company's integrated green hydrogen strategy. The facility is slated to help decarbonise India's fertiliser sector and export clean energy to global markets.

ACME has already signed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 370,000 tonnes annually under the Government of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission to ensure long-term demand. Under this, ACME will deliver large volumes of green ammonia to the nearby Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) facility in Paradip, along with other major fertiliser companies across India. Japan has also allocated another 83,000 tonnes annually from the Paradip project under its LTDA programme.

The twin projects at Gopalpur and Paradip will produce more than 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia annually in Odisha, making the state one of the largest green ammonia manufacturing centres in Asia.

The approvals also represent a major milestone in India-Japan clean energy cooperation. Japan has identified clean hydrogen and ammonia as central to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and is looking to trusted international partners such as India for secure supplies.

ACME Group is developing an integrated portfolio of green hydrogen, green ammonia and sustainable fuel projects across several states. Besides Odisha, ACME is implementing green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Rajasthan and other locations, while also expanding renewable power generation required to support these energy-intensive facilities.