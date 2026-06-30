Japan PM's India visit: Northeast high on agenda during Modi-Takaichi talks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's three-day visit to India, which begins on Wednesday, was shifted from Assam's capital, Guwahati, to New Delhi because of "logistical issues". However, the country's Northeast region will be a key focus area of the delegation-level talks led by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Takaichi, government officials said on Tuesday. A delegation comprising executives from 50 Japanese companies is accompanying the Japanese prime minister, including automobile giant Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki. The two sides are likely to sign investment and supply-chain deals, and also discuss Tokyo's financial assistance to India for setting up strategic oil reserves.

Semiconductors, renewable energy, defence, critical minerals and automobiles are some other sectors where Japanese and Indian companies could sign agreements. At the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo, Japan committed to a new target of JPY 10 trillion in private investment from Japan to India. Several of these investments are likely to come to the Northeast region, sources said.

Japan is the only country with which India has a dedicated institutional mechanism for the development of the Northeast region: the India-Japan Act East Forum. India and Japan are partnering on connectivity and development in Northeast India, including projects in infrastructure, urban renewal, energy, agriculture, tourism, skill development and mobility.

Tokyo Electron and Tata Electronics have signed an agreement to accelerate semiconductor equipment infrastructure for India's first fab, being built by Tata Electronics in Dholera, Gujarat, and for its assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam. There is also a proposed Japanese Industrial Township in Nagarbera, Assam, to attract high-value investments from Japanese enterprises seeking to expand in the Indian and Southeast Asian markets.

Japan had wide representation at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in 2025 as a partner country. In 2025, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and other private sector banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, decided to invest 60 billion yen in biofuel production using bamboo as a raw material in Assam.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the primary government agency responsible for executing Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA), has several projects in Northeast India in the road connectivity, health, water and sanitation, forestry, and energy sectors. According to JICA, its strategy is that it is "committed to assisting Northeast India in becoming the hub of the Bay of Bengal region".

Official sources pointed out that India's Northeast region fits into Japan's vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific as a bridge connecting South Asia with Southeast Asia. During his speech at the Kizuna Conclave in Shillong in February 2026, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii said, "As part of Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)' initiative, we will work towards realising the concept of an 'Industrial Value Chain' connecting the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India."

At the 18th Japan-India Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue held in January 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi concurred on enhancing cooperation, including through intellectual dialogue, to improve the connectivity of Northeastern India and the surrounding region, as well as through the Japan-India Act East Forum.

Apart from Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Horii visiting the Northeast region in February 2026, where he met the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam, he also addressed the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave and visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. In May 2025, the then Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, Fukushiro Nukaga, visited Assam and met the chief minister and the governor. He also visited IIT Guwahati and the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility in Jagiroad, Morigaon district.

A delegation from Kagawa Prefecture, led by Vice Governor Oyama Satoshi, visited New Delhi and Manipur in December 2025. The delegation held meetings with several government officials, including the chief secretary, and explored human resource collaboration in areas such as nursing care and hospitality.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited Japan in April 2026, where an agreement for the skill training and employment of 5,000 youth from the state in Japan over five years was signed. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited Japan in October 2025, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Japan in January 2025. An agreement was signed between Assam and ASEAN One for the training of 20,000 youth over a period of five years. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited Japan in July 2025.

The India-Japan Act East Forum, set up in December 2017, identifies specific projects for the economic modernisation of India's Northeast region, including those relating to connectivity, development infrastructure, industrial linkages, and people-to-people contacts. The Kizuna India-Japan Intellectual Conclave was launched in 2021. It is focused on advancing India-Japan collaboration in Northeast India. The 2026 edition of the conclave, held in Shillong, featured 31 Japanese participants, including Toyota Tsusho Nexty Electronics and Nippon Steel Engineering, and 26 Indian companies, including Tata Electronics and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

During high-level exchanges between the Northeastern states and Japan, several agreements on human resource cooperation have been signed. Japanese small and medium enterprises, such as Kumagai Farms and Hagumi Farms, Kochi Prefecture, have expressed interest in signing agreements with Nagaland University for human resource and knowledge exchange. Japan's ARMS Incorporation has had a branch office in Nagaland since 2022, imparting Japanese language training and acting as a bridge for sending youth to Japan. Agreements for skilling and training have been signed with several states, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Assam.

ASEAN One Company Limited, which specialises in introducing and hiring professionals from ASEAN countries for businesses in Japan, has established a Japanese Language and Skill Training Centre in Guwahati. A similar agreement has been signed with Meghalaya as well. The company is also collaborating with Nagaland.

In the sector of energy security, Jaishankar participated in the AZEC Plus (Asia Zero Emission Community Plus) meeting chaired by Takaichi to discuss supply-chain disruptions in energy markets in light of developments in West Asia. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Japan from November 16 to 19, 2024, along with representatives of India's energy sector. Economic security has emerged as a key pillar of the relationship. During the first Economic Security Dialogue (ESD) held in Tokyo in November 2024, the two sides identified five sectors as priority sectors for strategic collaboration: semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and information and communication technology. The second edition was held in New Delhi in May 2026. The first private-sector dialogue on economic security was held on March 26 between Japanese business federation Keidanren and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

India-Japan bilateral trade crossed $27 billion in FY26. Japan is the fifth-largest investor in India, with cumulative investment of $48.17 billion between April 2000 and March 2026. About 1,500 Japanese companies are registered in India. There are 11 Japanese industrial townships spread across eight Indian states that facilitate the setting up of Japanese businesses in India.