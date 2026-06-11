JNPA India's top container port in 2025, 22nd globally: World Bank

Maharashtra’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) retained its position as India’s best-performing container port in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2025, climbing one place to rank 22nd globally.

The index is published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. JNPA has also featured among the top 20 most improved ports globally over the past six years.

Meanwhile, several Indian ports across the public and private sectors saw significant changes in their rankings. Notably, APM Terminals-owned Pipavav Port, ranked 28th, overtook Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone-owned Mundra Port to become the best-performing private container port in the country.

Mundra slipped five places in the 2025 rankings to 30th position. Pipavav was also India’s best-performing container port in 2022, according to an earlier World Bank report.

State-owned Visakhapatnam Port fell 34 places in the rankings to 104th position in 2025, a significant decline from its 19th-place ranking in 2023.

Four of the world’s five best-performing container ports in 2025 were in China, according to the index.

The multilateral institution also said global shocks have affected supply chain productivity.

“The CPPI includes nonproductive time spent waiting or at anchor in port during periods of disruption. This dynamic has been particularly visible during recent global shocks. During periods of intense disruption, a large share of the container fleet has been delayed, with vessels arriving days behind schedule. Such delays compress arrival patterns, producing short but intense congestion episodes that overwhelm available capacity,” the CPPI report said.

These bursts of congestion are driven less by steady growth in volumes than by the temporal clustering of vessel calls. Once such clustering occurs, congestion can escalate rapidly, even in well-equipped ports. Landside constraints further amplify these effects. When inland transport, storage or clearance processes fail to absorb sudden surges, yards fill up, operations slow, and vessel turnaround times lengthen further.

The World Bank said that when vessels spend additional time in port, effective shipping capacity is reduced.

“Ships tied up at anchor or berth cannot be deployed elsewhere, which tightens capacity across networks and contributes to higher freight rates and lower schedule reliability. Delays incurred at one port are passed on to the next, creating cascading effects along service strings,” it said.