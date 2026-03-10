JNPA waives charges on stuck cargo, exporters to get ₹12 crore relief

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, which is among India’s biggest ports, decided to waive and provide rebates on dwell time and reefer plugin charges to ease cost pressures on exporters that have their cargo stuck amid the West Asia crisis.

Sources in the government and industry indicated that exporters will save around Rs 100,000 per container due to the move, which translates to about Rs 12 crore of relief.

“JNPA has instructed the container terminal operators to give 100 per cent rebate on ground rent/dwell time charges up to 15 days (from 0000 hours on 28.02.2026 till 2400 hours on 14.03.2026) for those Middle East-bound export laden containers which were lying inside from 28 February 2026 or those which had gated in till 0700 hours on 08.03.2026 only,” the authority said.

It has also instructed the terminal operators to waive 80 per cent of the reefer plugin charges for 15 days (from 0000 hours on 28.02.2026 up to 2400 hours on 14.03.2026) for those Middle East-bound export reefer laden containers which were lying inside the terminals from 28 February 2026 or those which had gated in till 0700 hours on 08.03.2026 only.

“JNPA trusts that shipping lines, being an important partner to the port ecosystem, will ensure that these benefits are passed on to the end customer,” it said.

This is in addition to measures such as storage of export containers from other locations to West Asia at JNPA terminals as temporary transshipment cargo.

Meanwhile, India’s shipping regulator has taken note of the rising surcharges being levied on traders for cargo movement by shipping lines.

It has advised them to “refrain from predatory, non-transparent and opportunistic pricing practices, including levy of exorbitant charges thereby taking undue advantage of prevailing geo-political issue”.

It added that they should adhere to fair trade practices and avoid the levy of charges that may give rise to disputes within the EXIM trade and ensure that all applicable charges are communicated clearly and upfront to exporters, importers and other stakeholders.