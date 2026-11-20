The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday clarified that all joint holders of a foreign bank account must disclose their holdings separately under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) 2026, even if the account was funded entirely by one person.

In supplementary frequently asked questions (FAQs), the department said the value of the account would be divided among joint holders according to their respective ownership shares. If the shares are not specified, the value would be divided equally. A declaration filed by one account holder would not cover the others.

The clarifications come ahead of the December 31 deadline for the scheme, which was introduced in the Finance Act 2026. It provides a one-time opportunity to disclose foreign bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, property, and income from overseas sources that were not reported in their I-T returns. Those who make the disclosure and pay the prescribed amount will get protection from further tax, penalty, and prosecution under the Black Money Act for the assets or income declared.

The scheme has two categories based on the source of funds used to acquire foreign assets. Under Category A, taxpayers can declare assets acquired from income that was not disclosed to the tax department or on which tax was not paid. This category attracts a total payment of 60 per cent of the asset value, subject to the scheme’s eligibility conditions and ₹1 crore value limit.

Category B, on the other hand, covers assets acquired using income on which tax has already been paid in India but which were not reported in IT returns. It also covers certain assets acquired when the taxpayer was a non-resident. Such taxpayers have to pay a flat fee of ₹1 lakh, provided the aggregate value of eligible assets does not exceed ₹5 crore.

On the scope of protection, the FAQs clarify that taxpayers will receive immunity only for the assets or income specifically included in their declaration. Assets and income already disclosed in earlier returns, including in Schedule FA (foreign assets), do not need to be declared again.

The department has also clarified that taxpayers can revise Form 1, the declaration form, only before the department issues Form 2. Once Form 2 is issued, they cannot submit another Form 1 to include assets inadvertently left out of the original declaration.

On valuation, foreign bank accounts will be valued on the basis of total deposits during the relevant period and not merely on the balance at the end of the financial year. A difference of up to 20 per cent between the declared value and the value determined by the department is permissible for certain assets, including immovable property, subject to a valuation report from a recognised valuer. This relaxation does not apply to bank accounts.

For converting foreign currency into Indian rupees, taxpayers must use the prescribed exchange rate of ₹94.6543 per US dollar.

Amit Agarwal, senior partner at Nangia & Co LLP, said the clarifications provide much-needed certainty on joint ownership, valuation, and procedural requirements.

“Once Form 2 accepts the declaration, taxpayers cannot file another Form 1 to add an overlooked asset. A complete reconciliation of overseas holdings is essential before filing,” Agarwal said.

He added that foreign bank accounts with aggregate balances not exceeding ₹20 lakh at any time during the relevant previous year—where the funds came from disclosed sources—continue to be protected and may not require a declaration under the scheme.

The scheme has two categories based on the source of funds used to acquire foreign assets. Under Category A, taxpayers can declare assets acquired from income that was not disclosed to the tax department or on which tax was not paid. This category attracts a total payment of 60 per cent of the asset value, subject to the scheme’s eligibility conditions and ₹1 crore value limit.

Category B, on the other hand, covers assets acquired using income on which tax has already been paid in India but which were not reported in IT returns. It also covers certain assets acquired when the taxpayer was a non-resident. Such taxpayers have to pay a flat fee of ₹1 lakh, provided the aggregate value of eligible assets does not exceed ₹5 crore.