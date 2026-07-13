June retail inflation marginally rises to 4.38%, food inflation at 5.32%

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May, driven by higher food prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

Food inflation, based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), increased to 5.32 per cent in June from 4.78 per cent in May, indicating renewed pressure on household food expenses.

Headline inflation has now moved above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) medium-term target of 4 per cent after remaining below it in May.

Rural inflation outpaces urban

Retail inflation in rural areas stood at 4.74 per cent in June, compared with 3.92 per cent in urban areas. Food inflation was also higher in rural India at 5.45 per cent, against 5.09 per cent in urban centres.

Housing inflation was recorded at 2.10 per cent during the month. It stood at 2.66 per cent in rural areas and 1.90 per cent in urban areas.

Food, restaurants remain key drivers

Within the CPI basket, inflation in the food and beverages category stood at 5.05 per cent, while restaurants and accommodation services recorded inflation of 6.91 per cent. Inflation in personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services remained elevated at 16.72 per cent.

Among food items, ginger recorded the sharpest increase in prices, with inflation rising to 50.41 per cent in June from 32.50 per cent in May. Tomato prices were up 31.92 per cent year-on-year, while raisin (kishmish) and monacca inflation stood at 20.52 per cent.

On the other hand, prices of several items remained lower than a year ago. Potato prices declined 20.34 per cent, followed by peas (-9.67 per cent), motor cars and jeeps (-6.89 per cent), cumin (jeera) (-3.75 per cent) and motorcycles and scooters (-3.49 per cent).