Kerala explores ₹60,000 crore high-speed rail, with partial public equity

According to Sreedharan’s proposal, which is being reviewed by a committee set up by Kerala’s new Chief Minister V D Satheesan, around 40 per cent of the project cost, or ₹24,000 crore, will be raised from public.

Kerala had previously adopted the community equity funding model in the case of Cochin International Airport, under which more than 16,000 individual investors, most of them Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), bought shares in the company alongside the Kerala government, public sector firms, banks, financial institutions, and private companies.

“The chief minister liked my idea, and set up an expert committee,” Sreedharan said in an interview to Business Standard on Friday. Sreedharan had played a key role in several landmark infrastructure projects in India’s history including the Kolkata Metro, Delhi Metro and Konkan Railways.

The four-member committee set up by Satheesan to examine the project met with Sreedharan’s team late last month and will give its report to the state government shortly, said the persons, who spoke on condition of not being named.

The committee has Secretary (transport) TV Anupama, railway expert J Vinayan, finance expert C Veeramani, and environmental expert Sridhar Radhakrishnan as members.

The rail project linking state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the South and Kannur in the North, will be the first green rail project in the country to be fully run on captive solar power with state electricity board as a back-up source, the persons quoted above said.

The rail system may require about 1,000 MWh a day, which is equivalent to Rs 31.50 lakh worth of electricity being saved every day.

Sreedharan's proposal is to have a speed of 200–250 kmph for the rail project against 350 kmph for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

Sreedharan said that while the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is dependent on Japanese technology, his proposal to Kerala was to have a 'Made in India' project including the coaches used.

Cost per kilometre for the Kerala project is expected to be around Rs 127 crore, compared to Rs 389 crore per km (Rs 1.98 trillion) for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad project.

"The Japanese technology for the Mumbai project is high-cost, while my proposed project will be fully dependent on India. We also need only normal coaches," he said.

"Land acquisition will also be minimal as it will be an elevated double-line viaduct," he said. Only around a 6.5-km stretch will be a tunnel between Thiruvananthapuram Airport and Thiruvananthapuram City station.

The proposed high-speed railway line in the first phase will be from Thiruvananthapuram City (Poojapura) to Kannur, covering a distance of 473.20 km with 23 stations.

Crowd-funding model

Funding will be done through a unique model, similar to those of Konkan Railway and Cochin International Airport, as per a copy of the proposal reviewed by Business Standard.

As per this, only 60 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Centre and the state governments in the ratio of 51:49 through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Kerala High Speed Rail Corporation (KHSRC).

The remaining 40 per cent will be met through crowd funding. Based on this, the burden on the Centre would be about Rs 18,360 crore and on the state government Rs 17,640 crore. That means the Centre needs to contribute Rs 3,672 crore every year and Kerala Rs 3,528 crore.

Sreedharan indicated that the project can be completed in five years after approval, provided the work is entrusted on a turnkey basis to an organisation like the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

This comes as the much-hyped SilverLine (K-Rail) project proposed by the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government, covering a 530-km corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, was scrapped due to a lack of Central government approval, massive public protests over land acquisition, and severe environmental and financial concerns.

Many see this as a bid by the Satheesan government to create a pro-development image.

Sreedharan has recommended that the line be extended from Kannur to Kasaragod in the second phase, a distance of 82 km, with two intermediate stations at Payyanur and Neeleshwaram.

The common gauge adopted on Indian Railways now is broad gauge (BG), 5'6" (1,676 mm). But the proposal recommended that the project adopt Standard Gauge (SG), as the axle load can be restricted to 15 tonnes as against 25 tonnes on broad gauge, thus reducing substantially the investment cost and operational costs by more than 25 per cent.

Globally around 250 kmph is considered as high speed, and between 160-250 kmph is termed as semi-high speed. "This is a controversial topic with several definitions. We are calling it Kerala High Speed Rail," Sreedharan said.