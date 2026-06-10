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KKR sees India's consumption story intact despite near-term headwinds

The investment firm says rising incomes, premiumisation and financial deepening continue to support India's long-term growth outlook despite energy and AI-related pressures

KKR, XCL education, KKR & Co

KKR expects inflation to remain structurally above consensus expectations in most regions outside China as goods inflation becomes less disinflationary and geopolitical shocks become more frequent. | Image: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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Global investment firm KKR remains positive on India’s long-term growth prospects, saying rising incomes, premiumisation, financial deepening and growing demand for higher-quality services continue to underpin the country’s consumption story despite near-term challenges.
 
"India remains an important long-term expression of the emerging-market consumption upgrade, supported by rising incomes, premiumisation, financial deepening and demand for higher-quality services. However, higher energy prices and artificial intelligence (AI) disruption in legacy IT services are tempering near-term growth, but the structural case remains intact for long-term investors," the private equity major said in its 2026 Mid-Year Global Macro Outlook.
 
In the report, titled The Divergence Conundrum, KKR said the global economy continues to expand, supported by productivity gains and investments linked to AI, even as geopolitical fragmentation, energy security concerns and strategic competition pose fresh challenges for policymakers.
 
 
The firm argued that a broadening productivity boom is extending the economic cycle, but inflation is likely to remain stickier than expected as geopolitical tensions rise and countries prioritise resilient supply chains over efficiency.
 
KKR expects inflation to remain structurally above consensus expectations in most regions outside China as goods inflation becomes less disinflationary and geopolitical shocks become more frequent.

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It has warned that the global monetary easing cycle is losing momentum. By the end of May 2026, 10 per cent of the world’s top 30 central banks were raising interest rates, compared with 3 per cent at the end of 2025, while only 40 per cent were still cutting rates.
 
The firm has, however, reiterated its bullish stance on Asia, identifying the region as one of its highest-conviction investment opportunities amid widening divergence across economies, sectors and asset classes.
 
"The cycle is not over, but it is becoming more selective," said Henry McVey, Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation at KKR.
 
For the private equity major, Asia remains one of its highest-conviction regional opportunities across private equity, infrastructure and corporate credit, supported by corporate reforms, AI infrastructure spending and consumption upgrades.
 
The report highlighted the “Security of Everything” theme, which extends beyond energy, food, water and critical supply chains. Governments and corporations are increasingly prioritising resilience and security, creating opportunities in infrastructure, power and strategic assets, it said.
 
Against this backdrop, the investment firm favours assets linked to nominal economic growth, including corporate carve-outs, collateral-backed cash flows, power and energy infrastructure, and investments tied to the security theme. It remains cautious on long-duration government bonds, highly leveraged deals struck during the low-interest-rate era, and assets dependent on a return to abundant liquidity.

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Topics : Inflation Private Equity KKR & Co

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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