Krishnagiri has emerged as the leading district in Tamil Nadu's latest investment announcements, attracting combined commitments of ₹9,542 crore through new memoranda of understanding (MoUs), foundation-stone projects and inaugurations.

The district accounted for 11 MoUs worth ₹6,660 crore, along with eight projects at the foundation-stone and inauguration stages involving investments of ₹2,882 crore.

Together, these projects have the potential to generate 22,785 jobs.

Among the projects reaching the foundation-stone and inauguration stages are investments by Ultraviolette Automotive, Uno Minda and Sedemac Mechatronics, strengthening Krishnagiri's automotive and electric-mobility ecosystem.

The investments also reflect the state government's push to develop industrial centres beyond established hubs and expand employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu.

Shipbuilding sector gets ₹2,600 crore

Tamil Nadu is also strengthening its shipbuilding and maritime manufacturing ecosystem with two projects involving combined investments of ₹2,600 crore and the potential to generate 7,100 jobs.

Chennai Radha Engineering Works is setting up a ₹1,500 crore greenfield project in Thoothukudi, expected to create 1,400 jobs.

Larsen & Toubro's ₹1,100 crore project in Tiruvallur is expected to generate another 5,700 jobs.

Both projects will manufacture components for the shipbuilding industry, expanding the state's capabilities in maritime manufacturing and supporting the development of a wider supplier ecosystem.