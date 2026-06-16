Kudankulam nuclear project moves closer to 6,000 MWe clean-energy target

Amid concerns over global energy security triggered by the conflict in West Asia and disruptions in international energy markets, India’s largest nuclear power project has achieved a major construction milestone with the successful installation of the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) at Unit-5 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on Tuesday announced that the 1,000 MWe Unit-5 reached a crucial stage with the erection of the reactor pressure vessel inside the reactor building, marking the commencement of the installation of the nuclear steam supply system and bringing the unit closer to commissioning.

According to NPCIL, the precision-engineered vessel, weighing around 320 tonnes, was lifted and installed using specialised heavy-lift cranes under stringent safety and quality protocols. The successful placement of the vessel followed clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for major equipment erection activities.

“After the receipt of major equipment erection (MEE) clearance from the AERB, the nuclear steam supply system equipment was erected in Unit-5 with the support of Atomstroyexport (ASE), a leading engineering division of the Russian state corporation Rosatom. The RPV is the heart of a nuclear power plant which houses the reactor core where nuclear fission reaction takes place,” NPCIL said in a statement.

A flagship India-Russia nuclear cooperation project conceived under an intergovernmental agreement in 1988, the Kudankulam project comprises six units, each of 1,000 megawatt electric (MWe) capacity. Of this, KKNPP Units 1 and 2 (2 x 1,000 MWe) are already operational and were connected to the Indian national grid in 2013 and 2016. These two have cumulatively generated about 130 billion units of electricity, averting the release of about 112 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent into the environment.

KKNPP Units 3 and 4 (2 x 1,000 MWe) are at an advanced stage of construction. Similarly, KKNPP Units 5 and 6 (2 x 1,000 MWe) are at different stages of construction and planned for commissioning at the earliest. Once all units are commissioned, KKNPP will emerge as India’s largest nuclear power station with a total installed capacity of 6,000 MWe.

The Russian partner Rosatom State Corporation, which is collaborating with India on the project, said the installation was carried out through the “open top” method, in which heavy equipment is lowered into the reactor building before the containment dome is erected.

The equipment was manufactured at the Atommash plant in Russia and delivered to the Kudankulam site in 2025. Following the installation, work will now begin on placing other major reactor components, including steam generators, main circulation pumps, pipelines, pressure compensators and emergency core cooling system equipment.

“Indian specialists are constructing and commissioning four power units based on the Russian design, while two more power units have already been generating electricity for over 10 years. All this speaks to excellent teamwork aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two countries,” said Mikhail Novikov, director of projects in India at ASE JSC.

The installation of the fifth unit assumes significance at a time when countries across the world are reassessing their energy strategies due to geopolitical tensions, volatile oil and gas prices and concerns over supply disruptions.

For India, which imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, expanding domestic sources of reliable baseload electricity has become a strategic necessity. Nuclear energy, which provides uninterrupted power generation without dependence on weather conditions, will be a critical pillar of the country’s long-term energy security architecture.

NPCIL said the completed site will significantly contribute to India’s clean-energy goals while providing reliable electricity with the highest standards of nuclear safety, quality and environmental protection in line with the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat.