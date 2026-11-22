The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Sunday launched a job-matching platform to connect jobseekers, employers, state employment portals and private recruitment platforms, alongside an index to identify shortages across occupations.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the National Career Service (NCS) Open Network for Employment (ONE) Portal and the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI) at a two-day meeting of state and Union Territory labour and employment ministers in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The November 21-22 “Chintan Shivir” marked one year since the four Labour Codes came into effect on November 21, 2025.

The NCS ONE Portal will connect jobseeker and employer applications with state employment portals, private job platforms and educational campuses. It will also offer a voice bot and chatbot to facilitate access to the National Career Service.

The OSI is designed to assess gaps between labour demand and supply, helping jobseekers make career choices, employers plan recruitment, and educational and training institutions align skilling with industry requirements. It is also expected to help policymakers target employment and skilling interventions, the ministry said.

The ministry has not specified the index’s data sources, methodology or frequency of updates.

Mandaviya also launched an e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module to track workers’ livelihood information alongside five social security protections: food, health, life insurance, accident and disability protection, and pension security.

He also virtually launched eight Career Lounges in Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Guwahati. The ministry plans to set up 200 such centres at employment exchanges, universities and educational institutions, with a focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities, in collaboration with industry partners.

The centres will offer career counselling, skill and aptitude assessments, mentoring, employability training, internships, apprenticeships and placement assistance. They will also provide information on international job opportunities, global labour market trends and skill requirements, including language and cross-cultural preparedness, the ministry said.

The Centre-State meeting also discussed implementation of the Labour Codes, employment initiatives, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reforms, and social security for unorganised workers.

Sessions on the second day covered the Labour and Employment Stack and Career Lounges for international labour mobility. Separate discussions with state and Union Territory field officials focused on engagement with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), electronic compliance, grievance redressal, the National Classification of Occupations and district employment profiles. States also shared examples of their implementation practices.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje called for greater coordination between the Centre and states and more attention to grievance resolution. She suggested training lawyers and consultants to resolve disputes before they reach courts and urged states to document recommendations from the discussions for follow-up.