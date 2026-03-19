Labour ministry taps influencers to promote pension scheme for workers

In a post on social media, the ministry called on digital influencers to work with it and spread information about the scheme, asking interested creators to submit their details via email by March 25, 2026.

“Digital platforms play a vital role in public outreach. DGLW invites responsible and credible digital influencers to collaborate in disseminating accurate and verified information about the scheme, particularly among grassroots and informal sector communities,” the department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The DGLW is the labour ministry’s implementing arm for welfare programmes targeting workers in the informal sector and industries covered by labour welfare funds.

“By partnering in this public welfare initiative, influencers can contribute meaningfully to expanding social security awareness and ensuring that eligible workers are informed of their pension entitlements,” the post said.

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM), launched in 2019, is a voluntary contributory pension scheme for unorganised sector workers earning up to ₹15,000 a month and aged 18–40 at enrolment. Subscribers contribute ₹55–₹200 per month depending on entry age, with the central government providing an equal contribution.

After the age of 60, beneficiaries receive a minimum assured pension of ₹3,000 per month, while the spouse is eligible for a family pension of 50 per cent in case of the subscriber’s death. The scheme is administered by the labour ministry and implemented by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

At the Union government level, influencer-driven outreach for public schemes has been explored in recent years through the government’s citizen-engagement platform MyGov. In 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology initiated a process to empanel influencer marketing agencies to help disseminate information about government schemes and campaigns.

Four agencies — Appinventiv Technologies, Clanify Media, Savin Communication and Windchimes Communications — were empanelled to support outreach and citizen engagement through digital creators under the MyGov framework, according to a parliamentary reply.