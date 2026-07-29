LabourMin to review states' construction worker reforms in August meet

The review will cover the implementation of three initiatives unveiled at the national BoCW conference in November last year — a digital labour chowk, software for online collection of BoCW welfare cess, and the upgradation of existing labour chowks into labour chowk-cum-facilitation centres. The Centre will also assess measures to improve worker registration, expand access to welfare benefits, leverage technology for service delivery and strengthen coordination with states.

States and Union Territories are expected to present progress on these initiatives, share best practices and flag implementation challenges. The Centre will review the pace of rollout, identify gaps and discuss the next phase of reforms.

The review comes as the Centre seeks to improve welfare delivery for one of India’s largest informal-sector workforces. Although states have constituted BoCW Welfare Boards and collected substantial welfare cess from construction projects, utilisation of these funds has remained uneven. Low worker registration, delays in renewals, uneven disbursal of benefits and gaps in maintaining updated worker databases continue to hamper the delivery of welfare benefits.

An email sent to the labour ministry did not elicit a response until the time of going to press.

India had 56.5 million registered BoCW workers as of March 2024, while states and Union Territories had cumulatively collected ₹1.12 trillion in welfare cess under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess Act, 1996, according to a labour ministry reply in the Rajya Sabha in July 2024. However, the actual number of construction workers is estimated to be significantly higher given the sector’s largely informal and migrant workforce.

Several states have already rolled out initiatives aligned with the Centre’s push to digitise services for construction workers. Delhi launched the Delhi Shramik Digital Labour Chowk platform to connect registered workers with those seeking short-term labour. Haryana launched the ShramMitra app in May 2026 to connect workers with employers and gradually reduce dependence on traditional labour chowks. Uttar Pradesh also introduced a Digital Labour Chowk platform to connect construction workers and other skilled workers with employers. However, adoption remains uneven across states.

The meeting is also expected to review the implementation of provisions relating to BoCW workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The Code retains the existing BoCW welfare framework, including state welfare boards, worker registration and the utilisation of welfare cess to fund benefits such as pensions, education assistance, healthcare, maternity benefits, housing support and skill development. It also provides for greater use of digital platforms for worker registration and benefit delivery, while enabling portability of social security benefits.