Lao deputy PM pitches strategic partnership to Indian businesses

Deputy Prime Minister of Lao PDR Thongsavan Phomvihane on Wednesday invited Indian businesses to explore the competitive advantages offered by his country, saying Laos is looking not just for investors but for “strategic partners”.

Phomvihane, who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio, is on a three-day official visit to India. On Wednesday, the concluding day of his visit, he addressed the India-Laos Business Forum hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Situated at the heart of the Mekong region and sharing borders with China, Vietnam and Thailand, Laos is positioning itself as a land-linked hub rather than a landlocked economy, supported by growing connectivity through the Laos-China Railway, Phomvihane said.

While noting that bilateral trade currently stands at a modest $82 million, he invited greater investment in agriculture, renewable energy, tourism and manufacturing. He also pointed to improvements in the investment climate through reforms to the Law on Investment Promotion and a new decree on industrial parks.

He underlined that Lao PDR is among the most politically stable countries in the region.

Pitching for increased Indian investment in Laos, Prashant Agrawal, additional secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the Indian market offers zero tariffs on goods and products from Laos under the Duty-Free Tariff Preference programme.

He said companies operating in Laos’ special economic zones can readily access neighbouring Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) markets at minimal duty levels.

Sectors such as mining, rare earths, renewable energy, manufacturing, automobiles, information technology and services also offer significant opportunities for collaboration, India’s Ambassador to Laos Yogeshwar Sangwan said.

The Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) is currently under review and sustained high-level engagement between the two countries is creating stronger foundations for trade and investment, Sangwan said.

At a time when energy security, food security and resilient supply chains are becoming increasingly important, there is substantial scope to deepen cooperation in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, automotive components, mining and tourism, speakers at the event said.

Officials from Lao PDR, in a presentation at the event, highlighted investment opportunities in the country and detailed incentives available to investors. These include profit-tax holidays for companies operating in sectors such as clean agriculture, agro-processing, industry, education and skill development, tourism and public infrastructure.

The incentives also include exemptions from customs duties, land concession and rental fees, and a fixed personal income tax rate of 5 per cent for specialists.

During his maiden visit to India, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of India-Laos diplomatic relations, Phomvihane also spoke of greater cooperation with India in dismantling transnational internet scam centres.

He also called on President Droupadi Murmu, who noted that while bilateral trade and investment have improved, there remains considerable scope for further expansion.

The writer is a Business Standard Rahul Khullar intern.