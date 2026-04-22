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Home / Economy / News / LNG vessel flagged off from US, to bolster energy supply chain: Gail

LNG vessel flagged off from US, to bolster energy supply chain: Gail

The vessel with a carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meter (cbm) was flagged off on April 20 and is now en route to India

GAIL,GAIL (India) (Photo: X@gailindia)

Energy Fidelity is a centrepiece of Gail's future-ready shipping portfolio (Photo: X@gailindia)

Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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Government-owned natural gas company Gail (India) Ltd has said its LNG carrier 'Energy Fidelity' was flagged off from the Sabine Pass terminal of the US, and the vessel is expected to ensure a resilient supply chain of cleaner fuel for the country.

The vessel with a carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meter (cbm) was flagged off on April 20 and is now en route to India. The ceremony was presided over by India's Consul General in Houston, Texas, D C Manjunath, Gail said in a statement.

"This ceremony symbolises the robust and growing India-US energy partnership, a relationship built on the shared priorities of reliability, innovation, and long-term security," Manjunath said.

 

She emphasised that the flag-off aligns with India's focus on the 3Ts - Trade, Technology, and Tourism, reflecting a deepening partnership anchored in mutual trust and shared goals of energy security.

Energy Fidelity is a centrepiece of Gail's future-ready shipping portfolio. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the carrier utilises advanced air lubrication systems and specialised propulsion technology to minimise its carbon footprint during the trans-oceanic voyage, the company said.

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"This advanced LNG carrier stands as a testament to India's growing strength in building a robust, future-ready energy ecosystem," a company official said, adding that the vessel ensures a resilient supply chain and a reliable flow of cleaner fuel to support the country's growth.

The deployment supports India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to build a world-class, sustainable fleet to transition the country toward a gas-based economy.

For Gail, Energy Fidelity is more than a transport asset; it is a vital link in the nation's domestic growth. By securing this dedicated logistical corridor, Gail aims to "energise progress" and drive sustainable economic development, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : GAIL GAIL India Gail (India) LNG cargo LNG import US LNG import to India

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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