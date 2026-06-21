Locals stand firm against road to Karnataka's AI city over land concerns

“This is my ancestral land, my identity, and this is all that I have,” says V R Nagarjuna, a farmer from Karnataka’s Byramangala. As he walks through his farms, he refutes the government’s claim of the land being infertile and loss-making. “There are over 3 lakh trees here and are a source of income for over 5,000 farmer families. It is a wet land.” The road that leads to the village has pandals for the farmers who have been travelling in trucks from farther villages to join the protest. “We are here because we saw similar acquisition attempts in our village. We had a strong protest and the proposal was taken back,” says a teacher from Kuruvalli village of Ballary district.

On Sunday, the government started issuing compensation after sending final notification for the acquisition of 500 acre land from 3 villages. Last week, It floated ₹26 crore tender to hire a consultant to prepare the masterplan for the AI city. The fastened execution has intensified the protests which started almost 470 days ago. “Five days back, we had to block the entire road to gather the attention of the authorities, even if it’s of the opposition party,” says another farmer Raja Prabhu. The plan involves land acquisition of two gram panchayats, which include 26 villages. Nine of them are revenue villages. “Currently, the government has said that only land will be acquired and no homes will be demolished. But one has to understand that nothing is given in writing and they can later claim the authority over 17 non revenue establishments,” says Byrappa G, a land right activist, who has been guiding the villagers since the beginning of this movement

The government, meanwhile, has offered compensation as much as ₹2 crore for one acre or 50 per cent of the developed residential land. “Our fight is not for compensation. It is for our land, which gives us enough money to sustain and a peaceful healthy environment to live,” says Prabhu. “If they offered us a similar fertile land, which had a similar mix of water and soil, then only we could see,” says Nagarjuna, adding that already most of the fertile green land has been taken over. “We have been offered compensation, but see, most of the farmers here are in their 60s. They would not know how to start a life again, there is a chance that they end up losing the compensation money with no visible gains,” says Bharath Kumar, who owns 1.5 acres of land. The villagers say that even though some 20 per cent farmers have agreed for the compensation, it does not reflect the larger view. “There have been converts. Some are party supporters, some are convinced with the offering, but most of them are the ones who own larger pieces of land,” says Byrappa.

“They are being offered jobs of security guards or helpers in the new hub but it's about having the asset ownership, especially when it is not loss making,” Byrappa adds.

According to an RTI reply received by a farmer of South Bengaluru from the Horticulture department, the nine revenue villages which are being acquired will lead to a fall of over lakhs of trees. The reply, first published by The Hindu, reveals that the area has 83,536 arecanut trees, 87,903 coconut trees, 12,550 mango trees, and 3,06,506 banana plants, in addition to 2,344 chikoo trees, about 2,500 rose plants. The biggest impact will be on ragi cultivation, which is spread across 231 acres. According to a mapping by Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the city has lost 93 per cent of forest and lake cover since the 1970s.