Lok Sabha approves ₹2.81 trn gross additional expenditure in FY26

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the second batch of supplementary demands for grants, allowing the government to spend an additional Rs 2.01 trillion in the current fiscal.

Through the second batch of supplementary demands, the government sought Lok Sabha approval for spending a gross of Rs 2.81 trillion extra in the current fiscal year. With additional receipts of Rs 80,000 crore estimated for the current fiscal year in the supplementary, the net additional cash spending will be Rs 2.01 trillion.

Despite the additional expenditure, the fiscal deficit for the current financial year (2025-26) will be within the Revised Estimates (RE), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while replying to the debate.

The second batch of supplementary demands was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha amid din. Opposition members were protesting over the availability of LPG in the country amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the passage of the supplementary demands.

In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at par with the Budget Estimates of 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP.

"There is no increase in expenditure beyond the BE of 2025-26 due to the second supplementary," Sitharaman said, amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members over LPG shortage concerns.

In the Revised Estimates for the current fiscal year, the government had cut total expenditure to Rs 49.65 trillion, from Rs 50.65 trillion in the BE.

Till January, the government had spent Rs 36.90 trillion, according to Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data.