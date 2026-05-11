Looming expiry of US sanctions waiver sets off scramble for Russia oil

The second 30-day waiver for purchases of additional Russian oil, beyond the baseload volumes allowed by the Donald Trump administration, is set to expire on May 16. Russian oil has played the biggest role in ensuring supplies to India amid a disruption in West Asian supplies due to the Iran war. India increased purchases of Russian crude oil this month to an all-time high this month.

India now needs to secure an extension of the waiver to prevent a shortfall in crude supplies, two senior refining officials said, after coming up short by around 15 per cent in March and April compared with February levels.

Refiners have since dipped into commercial and strategic stocks, officials said. Private sector refiners Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries are shutting units for maintenance.

India’s increasing dependence on Russian oil—the closest substitute in quality to shipments disrupted by the war—comes amid growing competition from neighbouring China and other wealthier Asian nations for alternative crude oil grades from Latin America and Africa.

Shipments of Russian oil have breached the 2 million barrels per day (bpd)-mark in two of the three months since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, shipping data showed.

Imports of Russian oil increased 36 per cent month to date to 2.3-2.4 million bpd, and 24 per cent from a year earlier, according to calculations based on ship tracking data. The previous record was 2.16 million bpd in May 2023, according to industry data provider Kpler.

State-run refiner Indian Oil was the biggest purchaser at a record 907,000 bpd this month, 28 per cent higher from a year earli­er. Explaining the surge in purchases by st­ate refiners, a senior trader from a refiner said the potential expiry of the waiver of sa­nctions on Russian oil was the biggest re­a­son behind the purchase of the Urals grade.

Reliance Industries purchased only 292,000 bpd, over 300,000 bpd lower than its average purchases in 2025, the data showed. New European Union regulations barring the use of Russian oil to make fuels that are then exported to the EU nations has reduced Reliance's appetite for Russian oil, industry officials said.

Russian oil is the nearest replacement for West Asian grades, said Sumit Ritolia, a senior analyst at Kpler. “There are very few options,’’ he said. Ritolia said the availability of Russian oil stored on the high seas has increased and India could aggressively buy more if the US extends the waiver.

The medium, sour Urals variety, which offers a better yield of diesel and jet fuel than grades from Africa and the Americas, is the closest substitute to Iraqi Basrah and Saudi Arabian varieties, over half of which was disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.