The Indian economy could experience a huge windfall gain in FY28 due to low crude oil prices, and managing a strengthening rupee amid robust capital inflows may become a challenge, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of FICCI, Nageswaran said that while there had been a lot of concern during the current financial year about electricity prices, crude oil prices, and the availability of natural gas and fertilisers, as things stand today, the glass looks more than half full.

“We are approaching the end of the calendar year in a better frame of mind than we found six months ago. If prognosis of oil prices and what happens to the AI valuations are any indication, then 2027-28 can turn out to be a fairly good year in terms of growth, capital flows into India. In fact, who knows our problem next year may be one of managing rupee strength rather than rupee weakness,” he added.

Nageswaran said that while the finance ministry does not make forecasts for crude oil prices, the consensus among various agencies is that Brent could remain below $80 per barrel. “If that happens to be the case, then India will have a huge windfall next year in terms of lower energy prices, which will naturally lead to lower input cost, lower inflation, and higher growth as well.”

Nageswaran said that with the diffusion of artificial intelligence risks, capital inflows into India would increase substantially.

"What was considered a sort of a drawback is now becoming a sort of a tailwind, or advantage, because India is not expected to have any hangover if the AI bubble had to puncture,” he added.

However, Nageswaran said India needs to manage the triangle of energy costs, energy security and energy transition. “That kind of trinity was not a factor for these Asian countries when they made the journey into the first world,” he added.

Nageswaran said that post-pandemic and going forward, economic shocks would be supply-side in nature rather than demand-side in nature. “The good news is, the recent post-pandemic growth performance has come along with macroeconomic stability, fiscal prudence, external account stability, etc,” he added.

Highlighting the success of the trade agreements that India has recently signed, Nageswaran said that given the supply shocks the world is experiencing, it is important that India open more markets to its exporters and introduce more competition to its domestic manufacturers. “A trade agreement is not only about providing new markets for our exports, but also introducing external competition to domestic manufacturers. So from that perspective, these trade agreements are very important,” he added.

Quoting the World Bank's latest poverty numbers for India, Nageswaran said that since India has almost eliminated extreme poverty, “aspirations will be rising much faster than the actual growth” and that the country needs to be mindful of it.