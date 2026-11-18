The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet met at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on Wednesday and took several key decisions expected to have a far-reaching impact on investment and employment in the state. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state would develop five new industrial parks. These parks are expected to attract investments of over ₹70,650 crore and generate more than 314,000 employment opportunities.

Yadav said an agro park would be developed over approximately 178 hectares in Basai village of Mandsaur district. The project is expected to attract an investment of ₹3,200 crore and generate employment for more than 14,000 people.

He said that under the central government's Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), a chemical park would be established over 1,416 hectares in Kurlasi village of Garoth tehsil in Mandsaur district. The project is expected to attract an investment of ₹15,000 crore and provide employment to around 100,000 people.

A bio-pharma park will also be developed over 453 hectares in the Ratlam Investment Region. It is expected to attract investments of ₹18,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs.

The chief minister said a textile and allied industries park would come up over 341.10 hectares in Bhainsola village of Dhar district. The project is expected to attract an investment of ₹6,150 crore and create 35,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, a research and innovation park will be established over 40 hectares in Ujjain at a cost of ₹237 crore. Yadav said the park would focus on deep-tech research, space science, agricultural technology and other emerging technologies.

He also announced the launch of the second phase of a telecom park for telecom-related industries at Talpura and Kuleth in Gwalior, along with the development of a new industrial area in Pandhurna. "In Sausar, Pandhurna district, near Nagpur, a new industrial area will now be developed in place of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that had been proposed long ago," the chief minister said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to develop an 800 MW battery energy storage system and a 200 MW floating solar power project as part of the second phase of the floating solar project at Omkareshwar.

Yadav said the government had also approved the appointment of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the national partner of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for the next three years to ensure the smooth implementation of investment promotion activities in the state.

In another significant decision, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to do away with the two-child condition for government jobs.

The chief minister said, "In view of the decline in fertility rates in India and Madhya Pradesh, the explanation mentioned in sub-rule (6) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1961, and Rule 22 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, will be deleted. This will enable the termination of ongoing disciplinary proceedings against government employees on the grounds of having two or more living children."