Madhya Pradesh collects ₹44,711 crore in revenue in first half of FY27

Madhya Pradesh recorded an 11.37 per cent increase in revenue collection during the first half of the current financial year, with the Commercial Tax, Excise, and Registration and Stamps departments jointly collecting ₹44,711 crore between April and September 2026. The corresponding figure for the same period last year was ₹40,147 crore.

The three departments had a combined revenue target of ₹47,439 crore for the six-month period, leaving them ₹2,728 crore short of the target. Together, they achieved 94.25 per cent of their targeted collection.

The Commercial Tax Department accounted for the largest share of revenue, collecting ₹28,385 crore against a target of ₹30,686 crore. Its collection stood at ₹26,052 crore during the corresponding period last year, marking an 8.96 per cent increase this year. Despite contributing the highest amount, the department recorded the lowest target achievement among the three, at 92.50 per cent.

The Excise Department came closest to meeting its target, collecting ₹9,769 crore against a target of ₹9,900 crore. It achieved 98.68 per cent of its target. Compared with ₹8,295 crore collected during the same period last year, its revenue rose by 17.77 per cent, the highest growth rate among the three departments.

The Registration and Stamps Department collected ₹6,557 crore against a target of ₹6,853 crore, achieving 95.68 per cent of its target. Its collection during the corresponding period last year was ₹5,800 crore, translating into year-on-year growth of 13.06 per cent.

The departments began the financial year on a strong note. In April 2026, their combined collection stood at ₹7,938 crore against a target of ₹7,411 crore, exceeding the target by ₹527 crore. The collection was 35.74 per cent higher than in April last year.

In September, the three departments together collected ₹6,676 crore against a monthly target of ₹6,936 crore, falling short by ₹260 crore. However, revenue collection for the month was 12.89 per cent higher than in September 2025.

With 94.25 per cent of the combined six-month target achieved, the departments will need to collect another ₹2,728 crore during the second half of the financial year to meet the target set for April-September 2026.