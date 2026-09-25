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Madhya Pradesh resumes public transport services after 21-year gap

The service will initially cover seven cities, with the Madhya Pradesh government planning to operate 1,500 buses across the state in the first year

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presents a bouquet to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at the launch of the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva in Bhopal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presents a bouquet to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at the launch of the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva in Bhopal

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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Madhya Pradesh has resumed public transport services after a 21-year gap, with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launching the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva from Bhopal on Friday.
 
The service will initially cover seven cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar and Rewa — with both intercity and intracity bus operations.
 
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government plans to have 1,500 buses operating across the state in the first year. The service is also expected to connect 75 per cent of the state's gram panchayats, in addition to serving urban centres.
 
Yadav said Madhya Pradesh now has more than 500,000 km of roads, which has improved connectivity between villages, towns and cities. Better road connectivity has also made access to schools and colleges easier, he said.
 
 
The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister E-Bus Service and the Mukhyamantri Sugam Bus Service were being launched as part of efforts to strengthen public transport in the state.

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Gadkari said improving public transport and promoting clean mobility were among the key priorities of the government's transport agenda. He said the transport sector accounts for around 40 per cent of air pollution.
 
State transport corporation shut in 2005
 
The resumption of government bus services comes 21 years after the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was shut down in 2005 by the then Chief Minister Babulal Gaur.
 
The corporation had accumulated debt of more than ₹750 crore and was reportedly incurring losses of around ₹5 crore a month at the time.
 
Government service, private operations
 
Although the new bus service will be a government initiative, its day-to-day operations will be handled by private service providers.
 
The state has constituted Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan Evam Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) as the nodal state-level company for the programme. The Chief Minister will serve as its chairman, while the Transport Minister and Chief Secretary will be vice-chairpersons.
 
The company will oversee bus operations and transport infrastructure under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
 
Seven regional companies have been formed in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar and Rewa to manage intercity operations. New bus terminals will also be developed under the PPP model.
 
The government plans to establish a District Transport Advisory Committee in every district, headed by the Collector and comprising elected representatives, to monitor and advise on transport services.
 

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Topics : Mohan Yadav Nitin Gadkari Madhya Pradesh Public Transport

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST