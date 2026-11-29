Amid steadily rising electricity consumption and demand, Madhya Pradesh has sought an additional allocation of 1,000-1,500 MW of power from the Centre. The state has also sought financial assistance of ₹5,918 crore to provide farmers with 10 hours of electricity supply during the daytime.

State Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar made these demands during the conference of power ministers held in New Delhi on November 27 and 28. He also sought an additional 250 MW of power for the Simhastha to be held in Ujjain in 2028.

To ensure 10 hours of daytime electricity supply to farmers, the state has proposed shifting the entire load of its 7,441 agricultural feeders to daytime hours and upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure to facilitate the use of cheaper solar power. The estimated cost of the scheme is ₹9,864.79 crore. The state has sought financial assistance in the ratio of 60:40, on the lines of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The energy minister said the proposal envisages central assistance of ₹5,918.87 crore, with the remaining ₹3,945.92 crore to be contributed by the state government and distribution companies. Alternatively, the state has sought loans at concessional interest rates from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Meanwhile, the energy department is undertaking works worth around ₹667 crore in preparation for the Simhastha to be held in Ujjain in 2028. Additional power demand of around 250 MW is expected between March 15 and May 31, 2028. The state has requested the Centre to allocate additional power from central thermal power plants for a period of approximately three months.

Pankaj Swami, senior public relations officer at Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited, told Business Standard that the state's average peak power demand had increased by 11.3 per cent during April-October 2026, compared with growth of 1.8 per cent during the corresponding period last year. In October 2026, peak electricity demand was 30.7 per cent higher than in the same month last year.

In view of this rising demand, the state has requested the Centre to allocate 1,000-1,500 MW of power from its unallocated quota on a priority basis to meet peak demand in the coming months.

The state also raised concerns over its medium-term power requirements, including the non-availability of 495 MW from the Jaypee Nigrie thermal power project and uncertainty over the 1,230 MW contracted for Madhya Pradesh from the Mahan Energy project.