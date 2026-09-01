Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG rates by ₹2 per kg, domestic PNG by ₹1/SCM
Mahanagar Gas raised CNG prices to ₹88 per kg in Mumbai and PNG rates by ₹1 per SCM, citing higher input gas costs linked to international indices
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Mahanagar Gas on Monday announced a hike in CNG prices by ₹2 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) citing a rise in input costs due to the Middle East tensions.
The new price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be ₹88 per kg in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight on September 1, an official statement said.
"In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG," the statement said.
There is "significant demand" for CNG and a major portion of input gas for the CNG segment is being met through imported spot RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) where the prices are higher, it said.
Price hike in CNG will only partially offset the rising cost of input gas and ensure continued and sustained supply of CNG to customers, MGL said.
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Some 13 lakh CNG vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Latur and Dharashiv in Maharashtra and Chitradurga and Davangere in Karnataka depend on MGL's supply network.
On the domestic PNG front, the same jump in input costs resulted in a ₹1 hike per SCM of gas for the 3 million domestic consumers.
The announcement comes days after Indraprastha Gas, its peer serving the national capital region and surrounding areas, hiked CNG prices by ₹3.89 per kg to ₹86.98 a kg due to rise in input costs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 8:13 AM IST