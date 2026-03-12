Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Maharashtra on track to contribute $1.5 tn to India's GDP: Dy CM Shinde

Maharashtra on track to contribute $1.5 tn to India's GDP: Dy CM Shinde

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says Maharashtra is on track to contribute $1.5 trillion to India's GDP as infrastructure expansion and investment drive the state's growth

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde noted that Maharashtra's expanding infrastructure ecosystem, including new metro corridors, expressways, ports, and airports, will significantly boost industrial activity, connectivity, and employment generation | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra is set to play a major role in India's vision of turning a USD 5-trillion economy by FY27, and expects to contribute USD 1.5 trillion to the country's GDP, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday. 
Maharashtra continues to remain the country's leading economic powerhouse, driven by strong investments, industrial expansion, and world-class infrastructure development, Shinde said, speaking at the iDAC Expo - an exhibition for architecture, design and construction - here. 
"Maharashtra will continue to lead India's growth story. With strong policy support, infrastructure expansion and investor confidence, the state is on track to play a major role in achieving the country's USD 5 trillion economy target, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly USD 1.5 trillion to the national GDP," said Shinde. 
 
Shinde noted that Maharashtra's expanding infrastructure ecosystem, including new metro corridors, expressways, ports, and airports, will significantly boost industrial activity, connectivity, and employment generation. 
Large-scale projects such as the Mumbai Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and emerging logistics and industrial facilities are strengthening the state's position as India's most dynamic economic and investment destination, he said.

The deputy chief minister also highlighted the state's massive infrastructure and investment push, and said that investments of ₹2.96 lakh crore expected in 2026 will generate nearly 3 lakh jobs, further strengthening the state as India's leading economic and infrastructure growth engine. 
He emphasised that the government's focus on infrastructure, housing, and industrial growth is transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a globally competitive urban and economic hub. 
"Maharashtra is witnessing unprecedented growth. We have signed MoUs worth ₹30 lakh crore at global forums like Davos with a conversion rate of over 75 per cent," Shinde said. 
The three-day iDAC Expo is expected to attract 15,000-20,000 visitors and bring together more than 150 experts, architects, developers, and urban planners, creating a platform for dialogue on sustainable infrastructure, housing and the future of urban development in India. 

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra India GDP

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

