Maharashtra has a relatively strong tax base and one of the country's lowest debt burdens, but has budgeted for a revenue deficit of 0.7 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2026-27, a report has said.

The report by PRS Legislative Research notes that the state's own tax revenue, including state Goods and Services Tax (GST), stamp duty and VAT, is estimated at 7.7 per cent of its GSDP, higher than the average of seven per cent.

Maharashtra's outstanding debt is below 20 per cent of its GSDP, in line with the recommendation of the FRBM Review Committee (2017). It is among only three states meeting this benchmark, the other two being Gujarat and Odisha.

The state's fiscal deficit is budgeted at 2.6 per cent, also below the 16th Finance Commission's recommendation.

The outstanding liabilities at the end of March 2026 are ₹9 trillion and the GSDP is ₹49.3 trillion as per 2025-26 budget estimate.

However, Maharashtra is among 12 states that have projected a revenue deficit for 2026-27. A revenue deficit occurs when the government's revenue expenditure exceeds its revenue receipts, requiring borrowing to meet expenses that do not create assets or reduce liabilities.

The report points out that Maharashtra spends more than 80 per cent of its total expenditure on revenue expenditure, including administrative costs, subsidies and interest payments.

For every ₹100 of revenue receipts, the state allocates around ₹52 towards interest payments, salaries and pensions, which cannot be reduced in the short term. Of the remaining amount, ₹8 go towards subsidies and ₹6 towards transfers, leaving limited flexibility for other expenditure.

The report also highlights the growing fiscal burden of unconditional cash transfer schemes. Maharashtra spends 6 per cent of its revenue receipts on such schemes, with more than 60 per cent of the beneficiaries being women.

At the national level, all states together are expected to spend ₹4 trillion on unconditional cash transfer schemes in 2026-27, covering women, farmers, senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities.

The 16th Finance Commission has observed that such schemes tend to have a large and untargeted beneficiary base, making them inefficient and imposing a substantial fiscal burden. It has recommended rationalising their beneficiary base.

On the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the report notes that Maharashtra's share in the divisible pool of central taxes hasincreased marginally from 2.59 per cent to 2.64 per cent.

The revised devolution formula for 2026-31 assigns a 10 per cent weightage to a state's contribution to GDP, a criterion that could benefit southern and western states.

The report also flags the potential financial burden of the VB-G RAM G scheme compared to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

It estimates that if the VB-G RAM G scheme had been implemented in 2025-26 in place of MGNREGA, states would have had to spend six times the actual expenditure incurred under the rural employment programme.

Large states, including Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, could have faced an additional financial burden of ₹2,000 crore to ₹ 3,000 crore, it says.