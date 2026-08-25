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Home / Economy / News / Majority of HR leaders expect new job creation in H2 2026: Report

Majority of HR leaders expect new job creation in H2 2026: Report

Most Human Resources leaders expect hiring (both new and replacement) to continue in H2 2026, with 79 per cent anticipating fresh job creation, a report said on Tuesday.

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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Most Human Resources leaders expect hiring (both new and replacement) to continue in H2 2026, with 79 per cent anticipating fresh job creation, a report said on Tuesday.

The bi-annual Naukri H2 2026 Hiring Outlook is based on insights from more than 540 senior HR leaders and hiring decision-makers across sectors.

Nearly 97 per cent of HR leaders surveyed expect hiring (both new and replacement) to continue in H2 2026, and 79 per cent predict fresh job creation, the report said.

Real estate leads the optimism with 86 per cent of its HR leaders forecasting new jobs, followed by FMCG at 85 per cent, it added.

 

The IT and technology sector has gained momentum, with 83 per cent of HR executives being optimistic about hiring in the second half of this year, up from 79 per cent in H1, the report noted.

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The report further revealed that HR leaders anticipate maximum hiring in Business Development, Marketing, and IT roles, with 45 per cent, 37 per cent, and 31 per cent, respectively, predicting the highest recruitment in these areas.

Across sectors, the demand for Business Development roles is expected to witness growth, with BFSI also drawing heavily on core finance talent.

FMCG and manufacturing are expected to concentrate on operations roles, while the IT sector remains firmly focused on tech-driven roles.

Despite uncertainty around AI's impact on jobs, 86 per cent of HR leaders do not expect significant layoffs due to AI, according to the report.

In fact, over 20 per cent of HR leaders in IT and BFSI expect AI to create new roles in the next six months, with IT, marketing, and analytics being the most frequently mentioned areas, it stated.

"The H2 2026 Hiring Outlook points to steady acceleration in India's job market. Notably, employers see AI opening up new roles across many sectors - particularly in IT, Marketing, and Analytics domains.

"The message is clear: new roles are emerging. For organisations, the ability to build new skills continuously will determine who leads this next phase of growth. For professionals, it will determine who is best positioned to benefit from it," Info Edge MD and CEO Hitesh Oberoi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : HR job creation Job creation in india

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 9:04 PM IST