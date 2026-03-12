Manufacturing-led capacity additions likely to touch Rs 3.6 trn in FY26

The Rs 3.6 trillion worth of project completions slated for March 2026 will be India's second-highest, as per data going back to 2011 from project tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Project completion data is typically released at the end of each quarter. Advance numbers in analysis notes from CMIE ahead of the quarterly data had suggested a surge in project completions.

Which sectors are leading the capacity expansion?

Leading the way are manufacturing projects worth over Rs 1 trillion that are on course to be completed this quarter. These include the Rs 22,500 crore Micron semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat; domestic appliance facilities worth Rs 2,100 crore from Mitsubishi and others; and Rs 1,900 crore in completed projects from the automobile and automobile ancillary sectors, according to CMIE notes dated February 26 and March 5.

The revival in capacity expansion comes after a long hiatus that has seen a slowdown in private capital expenditure, even as the government has been pumping money into building new roads, railways and other infrastructure as part of its public capex push.

Why has private sector capex remained muted?

The reluctance of the private sector to invest in growing capacity has largely been attributed to a lack of demand: nearly a quarter of the existing manufacturing capacities across companies have been idle, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS), which reflects data for the September FY25 quarter. The RBI data is typically released with a lag.

Meanwhile, the majority of funds raised by companies through initial public offers (IPOs) have been in the form of offer for sale (OFS) rather than fresh capital. This means that most of the record Rs 1.7 trillion in IPO capital has gone to exiting shareholders rather than funding the company’s expansion or business needs.

Signs of equity fund-raising for planned capex are being seen in the infrastructure and manufacturing space in particular, said Vikas Khattar, co-head of investment banking at financial services group Ambit. Pharmaceutical companies are among those which have raised capital recently for adding to their capital expenditure, he noted.

Could geopolitical tensions impact future capex plans?

In the midst of all this, hopes of a private capex revival have been buffeted by the West Asia conflict. “Any project that has started you cannot stop because the cost of delay is too high,” said independent market analyst Anand Tandon. However, companies may reassess future projects in light of the ongoing geopolitical tensions that have put a crimp in supply of critical materials, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has multiple industrial uses.

The Indian economy was seen as growing at just over 7 per cent and exports were starting to open up following the easing of US tariffs when the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated strike against Iran on February 28, throwing the region, and global markets, into turmoil. Indian manufacturers who had been adding capacity in the hope of addressing demand in foreign markets now face a time of jeopardy, Tandon said. Energy costs have risen as supply has been choked; there is also talk of an El Nino effect that could depress rainfall and consequently agricultural output this year. All of this can negatively impact future capex plans, Tandon cautioned.

An extended oil price rise would also impact both company profitability and demand, besides resulting in macroeconomic challenges through foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, which affects India’s balance of payments (BoP), according to an ICICI Securities Strategy report released earlier this month.