Manufacturing PMI falls to 54.2 in June as factory growth loses steam

India’s manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in June, with growth in output, new orders, export sales and employment losing momentum, even as price pressures eased, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 in June from 55.0 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 signals contraction. The June reading pointed to the second-weakest improvement in the health of the sector since mid-2022, ahead only of March, though growth remained strong and in line with the long-run series average, the survey said.

Growth in output and new orders, barring March, was among the weakest in four years. While several companies reported better demand conditions, others cited subdued client appetite and intense market competition. The slowdown was led by capital goods, even as consumer and intermediate goods makers recorded faster growth.

International demand for Indian manufactured goods continued to rise in June, but at the weakest pace in 39 months. Firms reported subdued sales to some European markets. With demand growth moderating, companies were less inclined to raise selling prices. Output charges rose at the slowest pace in three months.

“India’s manufacturing PMI eased to 54.2 in June from 55.0 in May, signalling continued expansion but at a slower pace,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. She said growth slowed across output, new orders, export orders and employment, while international sales recorded their weakest increase since March 2023. “Meanwhile, both the input and output price indices declined, pointing to softer inflation pressures as geopolitical disruptions begin receding,” she added.

Manufacturers also faced softer cost pressures, with purchasing prices rising at the slowest pace since February. However, companies continued to report higher prices for chemicals, electronic items, gas, metals, petroleum products, plastics, rubber and wood.

Input buying growth slowed to its weakest pace in two-and-a-half years, leading to a softer rise in stocks of purchases. Finished goods inventories fell outright, with the decline being the sharpest in six months. Firms attributed the fall to better alignment of production and stocks with prevailing demand conditions.

A lack of capacity pressures also weighed on hiring. Backlogs of work were broadly unchanged, and employment expanded at the weakest rate so far in 2026. Business confidence weakened as concerns over demand and market conditions persisted. The share of firms expecting output to grow over the next 12 months halved from May, taking overall optimism to a five-month low.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. Data for the latest survey were collected between June 10 and June 24.