Manufacturing PMI hits 3-month high of 55.0 in May on resilient demand

India's manufacturing activity strengthened in May, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to a three-month high of 55.0, data compiled by S&P Global on Monday showed. The April manufacturing activity stood at 54.7 A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing activity, while a figure below 50 signals contraction. The final reading came in higher than the flash estimate of 54.3 released last month. The PMI is a weighted average of indices measuring new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times, and stocks of purchases. New orders expanded strongly during the month, supported primarily by domestic demand. Export order growth, however, moderated compared with April, despite solid demand from Asia, Europe, Kenya, Nigeria, and West Asia.

“India's final manufacturing PMI points to another month of possible precautionary stockpiling as West Asia conflict remains unresolved. Output growth accelerated, while purchasing activity and stocks of finished goods rose at a faster pace," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

West Asia crisis keeps cost pressures near four-year high

Input cost inflation remained among the strongest seen in the past four years, driven by higher energy, fuel, material, and transportation costs amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Output price inflation eased, suggesting pressure on manufacturers' margins.

Despite rising costs, firms increased purchases of raw materials at the fastest pace in three months and built contingency inventories. Stocks of finished goods rose for a second consecutive month and at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

Manufacturers also continued to add jobs during the month, while business confidence remained positive amid expectations that cost pressures would ease later in the year. It was supported by strong order books and advertising efforts.