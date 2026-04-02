India manufacturing PMI plummets to 4-year low amid West Asia conflict

India’s private sector manufacturing activity growth plunged to a 45-month low in March as new orders and output slumped amid the Iran war, said a private survey on Thursday.

HSBC’s India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, which measures monthly change in manufacturing output, fell to 53.9 in March, down from 56.9 in February. It is the index’s lowest reading since June 2022.

“Growth across India’s manufacturing industry took a step back in March as cost pressures, fierce competition, heightened market uncertainty and the war in the Middle East, all led to softer increases in new orders and output. Firms also faced an intensification of cost pressures, the steepest since August 2022,” a press statement by S&P Global said.

The latest figure — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases indices — was nearly in line with the Flash India Manufacturing PMI of 53.8, released last month.

The reading remained above 50, which denotes expansion in activity, while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 53rd consecutive month.

“India’s manufacturing PMI eased to 53.9 in March from 56.9 in February, marking its lowest level since June 2022. Disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East are reverberating through the global economy and weighing on Indian manufacturers. Output and new orders slowed noticeably, signalling softer demand and greater uncertainty,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

New orders and output — the two largest sub-components of the PMI — rose at the slowest rates since mid-2022. Market conditions, cost pressures and the war curbed growth, according to anecdotal evidence from the survey.

“The reading indicated the weakest improvement in overall business conditions in close to four years. Also, the headline figure slipped below its long-run average of 54.2,” said the statement.

The Iran war has led to global economic uncertainty, fuelling supply chain disruptions and pushing up energy and commodity prices. India’s inflation inched up in February after months of subdued price pressures, driven largely by higher global energy and commodity prices linked to the West Asian crisis. It has also triggered a gas supply crunch in India, with soaring LNG prices forcing several industries to cut consumption or switch to alternative fuels.

Input costs increased at the highest pace in over three-and-a-half years with higher prices seen for aluminium, chemicals, fuel, jute, leather, fabric, oil, rubber and steel, according to the PMI survey.

However, final prices of goods rose at a slower rate, the least in two years. Customer-retention efforts and attempts to secure new clients at some firms led to a slow rise in factory gate prices.

“Input costs rose sharply across a broad range of items, including aluminium, chemicals and fuels. For now, firms appear to be absorbing much of the increase, keeping output prices relatively contained,” Bhandari added.

Pre-production inventories continued to rise at the end of the March quarter, though the pace slowed to a 40-month low, with some firms citing efforts to build buffer stocks. Meanwhile, holdings of finished goods fell during March as companies used existing stock to meet new orders.