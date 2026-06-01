Manufacturing PMI rises to 3-month high in May as demand stays firm

India’s private sector manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in three months in May as buying levels, new orders and output rose at a higher rate than in April, showed a private survey on Monday.

HSBC’s India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which measures monthly change in manufacturing output, rose to 55 in May, up from 54.7 in April.

The latest figure — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases indices — was higher than the Flash India Manufacturing PMI of 54.3, released last month.

The reading remained above 50, which denotes expansion in activity; a reading below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 55th month running.

Goods producers reported the fastest expansions in new orders and output since February, the survey said. There were stronger increases in the intermediate and capital goods categories compared with slowdowns among consumer goods makers.

“When explaining the upturn, survey participants remarked on demand strength, infrastructure projects and new business gains,” the survey noted.

“India’s final manufacturing PMI points to another month of possible precautionary stockpiling as the Middle East conflict remains unresolved. Output growth accelerated, while purchasing activity and stocks of finished goods rose at a faster pace,” Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said.

The domestic market fuelled growth, while new export orders rose at a softer pace. The West Asia war also continued to put upward pressure on cost burdens. Panel members signalled greater outlays on energy, fuel, materials and transportation, said the release. The rise in input prices in May was the second highest in 45 months, while the highest was seen in the previous month.

Capital goods topped the sectoral ranking for input cost inflation, followed by intermediate and then consumer goods.

However, the rate of inflation for final prices was below that seen for input costs and lower than its average over the past year. “While 8 per cent of companies signalled the pass through of cost increases to customers, others refrained from doing so due to competitive pressures,” said the release.

“New order growth was driven by domestic demand, as export order growth moderated. Input cost inflation eased slightly on the month, and output price inflation slowed more sharply, suggesting a potential squeeze on manufacturers’ margins,” Bhandari added.

In an attempt to raise contingency stocks, goods producers purchased more materials in May, with the pace of growth in buying levels being the quickest in three months and above the historical trend.

“The latest results showed back-to-back increases in stocks of finished goods, with monitored companies stating that supply exceeded demand. Although moderate, the pace of accumulation was the highest in 11 years,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the rate of job creation slowed from April. “Greater production requirements induced another round of job creation across India’s manufacturing industry. The rate of expansion was solid, despite slowing from April,” noted the release.