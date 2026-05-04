Manufacturing PMI rises to 54.7 in April, cost pressure hits 44-month high

India’s private sector manufacturing activity growth recovered in April on the back of sharper export growth, after plummeting to a four-year low in March due to West Asia-linked disruption, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Monday.

HSBC’s India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, which measures monthly change in manufacturing output, rose to 54.7 in April, up from 53.9 in March.

While new orders and output grew, they still trailed readings seen in at least three-and-a-half years growth was hampered by competitive conditions, the war in the West Asia and a reluctance among clients to approve pending quotes, the survey said.