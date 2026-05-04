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Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing PMI rises to 54.7 in April, cost pressure hits 44-month high

Manufacturing PMI rises to 54.7 in April, cost pressure hits 44-month high

While new orders and output grew, they still trailed readings seen in at least three-and-a-half years growth was hampered by competitive conditionsBS we

PMI

The reading remained above 50, which denotes expansion in activity, while below that signifies contraction. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

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India’s private sector manufacturing activity growth recovered in April on the back of sharper export growth, after plummeting to a four-year low in March due to West Asia-linked disruption, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Monday.
 
HSBC’s India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, which measures monthly change in manufacturing output, rose to 54.7 in April, up from 53.9 in March. 
 
While new orders and output grew, they still trailed readings seen in at least three-and-a-half years growth was hampered by competitive conditions, the war in the West Asia  and a reluctance among clients to approve pending quotes, the survey said. 
 
However, the latest figure — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases indices — was lower than the Flash India Manufacturing PMI of 55.9, released last month.

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The reading remained above 50, which denotes expansion in activity, while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 54th month running.
 
“India’s manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 in April, up from 53.9 in March, but still marking the second slowest improvement in operating conditions in nearly four years. Spillovers from the Middle East conflict are becoming more evident, particularly through inflation: input costs increased at the fastest pace since August 2022, and output prices rose at the quickest rate in six months,” Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said. 
Meanwhile, new export orders expanded sharply at the start of the first fiscal quarter, with the pace of growth at a seven-month high. 
 
Average cost burdens rose further in April due to higher prices of aluminium, chemicals, electrical components, fuel, leather, petroleum products and rubber, with respondents attributing the hikes to the West Asia war. “The overall rate of inflation climbed to its highest since August 2022. Subsequently, goods producers lifted their fees to the greatest extent in six months,” the survey noted.
 
 
 

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Topics : Manufacturing PMI PMI Manufacturing PMI Indian Economy

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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